The Union Govt has started eviction proceedings against the Delhi Gymkhana Club, issuing a show cause notice. The govt claims the club is an 'unauthorized occupant' of its 27.3-acre property after the lease was terminated for a public purpose.

Show Cause Notice Issued

The eviction proceedings initiated by the Union Government against the Delhi Gymkhana Club have entered the next stage, with the Estate Officer issuing a statutory show cause notice to the Club under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971, asking it to explain why an eviction order should not be passed against it.

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The notice has been issued under Section 4(1) read with Section 4(2)(b)(ii) of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971, following the Union Government's plaint alleging that the Club has become an unauthorized occupant of the 27.3-acre property situated at 2, Safdarjung Road, New Delhi.

According to the notice issued through the Land & Development Office (L&DO), the Club's continued occupation of the property after the lawful termination of its perpetual lease and resumption of the land by the Government for a public purpose falls within the definition of "unauthorized occupation" under Section 2(g) of the Public Premises Act, 1971.

Club Summoned to Respond

The Government has maintained that the lease in favour of the Club stood determined after the President of India exercised powers under Clause 4 of the perpetual lease deed, which permits the lessor to resume the land if it is required for a public purpose. It has asserted that once the lease was terminated and the property resumed, the Club ceased to have any legal right to remain in possession and its continued occupation became unauthorized.

The Estate Officer has, therefore, called upon the Delhi Gymkhana Club to show cause on or before July 7, 2026, as to why an order of eviction should not be made against it under the provisions of the Public Premises Act. The notice also directs the Club to appear before the Estate Officer on July 7, 2026, at 2:30 PM, either through its office-bearers or a duly authorised representative.

Government Cites Need for Public Infrastructure

The representative has been instructed to be prepared to answer all material questions relating to the proceedings and to produce any documentary or oral evidence that the Club wishes to rely upon in its defence. The Estate Officer has further warned that if the Club fails to appear on the scheduled date and time or does not file its response, the matter may be decided ex parte, enabling the Estate Officer to proceed with the eviction proceedings and pass appropriate orders without hearing the Club's side.

The show cause notice follows the Union Government's plaint before the Estate Officer, wherein it sought a declaration that the Delhi Gymkhana Club is an unauthorized occupant of the premises and prayed for its eviction under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971. The Government has contended that the 27.3-acre property is valuable public land located in a strategically sensitive area of the national capital and is required for strengthening defence infrastructure, public security, governance infrastructure and other public-interest projects. In its plaint, the Government has also stated that after the lease was terminated through a notice dated May 22, 2026, the Club was directed to hand over peaceful possession of the premises by June 5, 2026. It has alleged that despite the notice, the Club failed to vacate the property and has continued to remain in occupation, thereby attracting the provisions of the Public Premises Act governing unauthorized occupants. The Government has sought eviction of the Club and restoration of possession of the premises to the Union of India. (ANI)