Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy claimed the state is growing under the Congress govt, contrasting it with the BRS regime's 'destruction.' He laid the foundation for Indiramma House Towers and highlighted various welfare schemes for the people.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that the youngest state in the country has been witnessing robust growth under the Congress government since 2023, while alleging that Telangana experienced destruction during the previous BRS regime.

'Steering Telangana Towards Development'

Addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone for "Indiramma House Towers" at Kukatpally in Hyderabad on Thursday, the Chief Minister appealed to people to compare the administration of the BRS and Congress governments and assess the development taking place in the state. "We are steering Telangana away from destruction and towards development. I resolved to do good for the state as a young leader with patience," he said.

CM Reddy took a swipe at the BRS leaders, alleging that they performed 'Khudra Puja' (occult rituals) against Telangana's development and to bring drought to the state. "God is on our side, and the state is receiving good rains. The occult rituals performed with malicious intent backfired on those who were against Telangana's development," he said.

Indiramma Housing Scheme Launched

The Chief Minister highlighted the main objective of the construction of the Indiramma Housing Towers for the urban poor in Hyderabad. The government has decided to provide one lakh houses in the first phase.

The CM ridiculed the previous BRS government for not fulfilling the promise of a double-bedroom house to every poor family. "As your brother, I will stand by you to make your dream of owning a home a reality", the Chief Minister declared.

Assurances on Land and Welfare Measures

Referring to the lands under Section 22, CM Reddy assured that no one would lose their ownership of lands and there is no need to worry. The Chief Minister appealed to people not to believe the false propaganda spread by some on social media on the prohibited lands.

Highlighting the schemes launched for the empowerment of women, the CM said that distribution of 'Indiramma Sarees' to uphold the dignity of women, free bus travel for women on RTC buses, bank linkage loans worth Rs 65,000 crore for self-help groups, owners of buses, establishment of petrol bunks and solar plants by women groups and stalls at Shilparamam for self-help groups to sell their products brought a big transformation in the lives of the women in the state.

We are also providing fine-quality rice to 3.28 crore people, supplying 200 units of free electricity to every poor family and cooking gas for just Rs 500. CM Reddy noted that the state government was implementing all schemes despite facing a huge debt burden incurred by the previous government.

Special Focus on Kukatpally

The Chief Minister recalled he was elected as an MP of the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha Constituency with the blessing of the Kukatpally people. However, he could not carry out development to the extent due to paucity of funds.

The CM instructed IT and Industry Minister, Sridhar Babu, to prepare development plans for the Kukatpally constituency with a special focus. (ANI)