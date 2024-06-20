Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Muzaffarnagar SHOCKER! UP man subjected to unauthorized sex-change surgery while asleep

    Mujahid recalled being falsely told that he had a medical issue requiring hospital inspection. Accompanied by Omprakash, he visited the facility where he was administered anesthesia and subjected to the sex-change operation.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 20, 2024, 2:31 PM IST

    A shocking case in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar has led to widespread outrage and protests by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU). Mujahid, a 20-year-old resident of Sanjak village, went to bed as a man but woke up as a woman after being deceived into undergoing gender reassignment surgery.

    The incident took place at Begrajpur Medical College in Mansoorpur. Mujahid alleged that Omprakash, who had been threatening and harassing him for two years, orchestrated the surgery in collusion with local doctors. On June 3, Omprakash convinced the doctors to perform the surgery, which involved the removal of Mujahid's genitals and forced gender change.

    Mujahid recalled being falsely told that he had a medical issue requiring hospital inspection. Accompanied by Omprakash, he visited the facility where he was administered anesthesia and subjected to the sex-change operation. "He brought me here, and the next morning I had an operation. When I regained consciousness, I was told that I had been changed from a boy to a girl," Mujahid recounted.

    Omprakash allegedly told Mujahid that he would now have to live with him, threatening that no one from his family or community would accept him anymore. Omprakash also threatened to shoot Mujahid's father and seize his share of the family land. "He said, 'I changed you from a man to a woman and now you have to live with me. I have prepared a lawyer and arranged a court marriage for you. Now I will shoot your father and the land of your share will be named after me and then I will sell it and go to Lucknow,'" Mujahid recalled.

    In response, BKU workers, led by farmer leader Shyam Pal, staged a protest at the medical college, demanding immediate action against Omprakash and the involved doctors. They claim this incident is part of a larger issue of organ trafficking and unauthorized gender reassignment at the hospital.

    "It is very unfortunate. We want this illegal business of selling body parts to be stopped immediately. All those involved, including the hospital management and those who facilitated this crime, should be held accountable and punished," Pal demanded.

    Mujahid's father filed a police complaint on June 16, leading to Omprakash's arrest. However, Pal criticized the police for their lax attitude and called for stricter action, demanding at least Rs 2 crore in compensation for Mujahid, whose life has been severely affected by this traumatic incident.

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2024, 2:31 PM IST
