Bihar Deputy CM alleges NEET question paper leak kingpin's ties to Tejashwi Yadav's aide (WATCH)

Sikandar Yadvendu, identified as a junior engineer in the municipal committee of Danapur, has been pinpointed by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police as the central figure in the NEET question paper leak investigation.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Vijay Kumar Sinha, has stirred controversy by claiming a familial link between Sikandar Yadvendu, the alleged mastermind behind the NEET question paper leak case, and Pritam Kumar, the personal secretary of former Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Sikandar Yadvendu, identified as a junior engineer in the municipal committee of Danapur, has been pinpointed by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police as the central figure in the NEET question paper leak investigation.

ED conducts raids in Delhi, Mumbai, and Nagpur in Rs 20,000 crore bank fraud case

According to Sinha, "Sikandar Yadvendu is a close relative of Tejashwi Yadav's PS Pritam Kumar. An NHAI guest house was booked for Sikandar's sister Reena Yadav and son Anurag Yadav to stay on May 4. A phone number and 'Mantri Ji' were mentioned in the diary of the NHAI guest house. The investigating agency is making efforts to know the identity of this Mantri Ji."

Expressing concern over the issue, Sinha, who also oversees the road construction portfolio, has initiated an inquiry into the booking of the NHAI guest house. "I am getting a thorough investigation done by my department to find out which officers or employees are working at the behest of Tejashwi Yadav. The entire system of RJD is based on crime and corruption," he asserted.

The EOU's investigation has unearthed evidence suggesting that the NEET 2024 question papers were leaked ahead of the examination scheduled on May 5, with the leak occurring on May 4.

Sikandar Yadvendu stands accused of orchestrating the leak and allegedly distributing the question paper to candidates, including his relatives, to memorize answers in advance.

Meanwhile, addressing concerns over repeated paper leaks affecting youth, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the government's handling of the situation. "It was being said that Modi ji stopped Russia-Ukraine war. But due to some reasons, Narendra Modi has not been able to stop or doesn’t want to stop paper leaks in India," Gandhi remarked during a press conference at the Delhi AICC Headquarters.

UGC-NET exam cancelled to safeguard students' interest, not due to complaints: Education Ministry

Accusing the BJP of influencing the education system, Gandhi asserted, "The reason behind paper leaks is that the education system has been captured by the BJP’s parent organisation. Till the time this is not reversed, paper leaks will go on. Modi ji has facilitated this capture. It is an anti-national activity."

Latest Videos