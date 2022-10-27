Delhi govt's 'Red light on, gaadi off' campaign to be postponed as LG Saxena yet to clear file: Gopal Rai

"The 'red light on, gaadi off' campaign was a success in previous years. The month-long campaign was supposed to start tomorrow, but no approval has yet been received. On October 21, the file was delivered to LG," said Gopal Rai, Delhi Environment Minister.

The Delhi government's 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign is being postponed as the LG has yet to approve it, according to the Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai. On Friday, October 28, 2022, the campaign was supposed to go live across the city.

"In previous years, the red light on, gaadi off' campaign was a success. The month-long campaign was scheduled to begin tomorrow for this year, but no approval has yet been received. On October 21, the file was sent to LG," Rai said at the press conference on Thursday.

Drivers are encouraged to turn off their vehicles while waiting for the traffic signal to turn green as part of the initiative to reduce vehicular pollution in the city, which was launched on October 16, 2020.

As Rai promised, 2,500 civil defence volunteers will be deployed to monitor the plan's implementation at 100 major traffic intersections, with ten volunteers stationed at each traffic light in two shifts.

He previously stated that the main focus would be on ten major traffic crossroads in the city, with 20 volunteers stationed at each.

According to an announcement made by Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday, the Delhi government will launch the "red light on, gaadi off" campaign on October 28 to reduce vehicle pollution in the national capital. He said that the government had postponed its decision to require vehicle owners to have a valid pollution-under-control certificate (PUCC) to purchase fuel beginning October 25 to review certain ideas from the diesel and gasoline dealers' organisations.

According to Rai, the campaign's first phase would run from October 28 to November 28, with 2,500 civil defence volunteers stationed at 100 busy intersections.



Also Read: Delhi: PUC not mandatory for refuelling from October 25; know details here

Also Read: 'Let people breathe clean air': Supreme Court rejects urgent hearing on Delhi firecracker ban

Also Read: Delhi govt extends complete ban on firecrackers till January 1, 2023