'Let people breathe clean air': Supreme Court rejects urgent hearing on Delhi firecracker ban

On Wednesday, Delhi Environment Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai addressed a press conference and said that the Delhi government has banned the production, storage, sale, and bursting of crackers this year as well with fine of Rs 5,000 and/ or imprisonment for three years in case of violation.

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a petition seeking urgent hearing of a plea challenging the blanket ban on firecrackers in Delhi. "Let people breathe clean air... spend your money on sweets," the apex court said.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi high court turned down a petition challenging Delhi Pollution Control Committee's (DPCC) complete ban on sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers citing the pendency of issues related to firecrackers before the Supreme Court.

The petitioners had said the "last-minute ban" imposed by the DPCC on September 14 was arbitrary and illegal, and adversely affects their livelihood.

Meanwhile, in the national capital, buying and bursting firecrackers would be punishable by a fine of Rs 200 and a six-month jail term. These measures are aimed at curbing air pollution during the festive season when air quality deteriorates significantly.

Justice Yashwant Varma said that as a similar matter is pending before the Supreme Court, it would not be appropriate for the bench to hear the petition now.

The petitioner Shiva Fireworks and others had moved a petition through advocates Pranjal Kishore and Aman Bansal. The petitioners are engaged in the sale, purchase and storage of green crackers.

