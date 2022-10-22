Delhi: PUC not mandatory for refuelling from October 25; know details here

According to Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, the order will not be implemented on October 25, as planned. The decision was made after representatives from the petroleum and diesel associations informed the government that the move could result in chaos and law and order issues at petrol pumps.

The Delhi government has decided to halt an order that would have made a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) required for refuelling vehicles in the national capital. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the order would not be implemented on October 25, as previously decided. The decision was made after representatives from petroleum and diesel associations informed the government that the move could cause chaos and law and order issues at petrol pumps.

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) government implemented the measure as part of their plan to combat winter pollution. The transport department notified earlier this month requesting that owners of vehicles older than one year (except electric or battery-powered) obtain PUCCs for their vehicles by October 25. According to the government, refuelling will be permitted only with a valid certificate. This will not be implemented right away.

"Representatives from the petroleum and diesel associations have provided numerous law and order suggestions. We will discuss them with the chief minister, and starting October 25, PUC will not be required for refuelling at filling stations," said Rai.

According to official data, approximately 19 lakh vehicles in Delhi lack a valid PUCC. Furthermore, no technology can predict whether such vehicles will be on the road. The transportation sector accounts for nearly 30 per cent of PM2.5 emissions in Delhi, as well as 80 per cent of nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide emissions.

However, other penalties for not having a valid PUCC will continue in the city. The transport department recently issued notices to vehicle owners who do not have a valid PUCC, warning them that their vehicle registration may be suspended if they do not obtain a certificate. Vehicle owners who do not have a valid PUCC can be fined up to Rs 10,000 or imprisoned for up to six months under Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Meanwhile, the city government is planning multi-level anti-vehicle pollution awareness campaigns. 'Red Light On Gaadi Off,' the first phase of the anti-vehicular pollution campaign, will run from October 28 to November 28. The volunteer will encourage commuters to turn off their vehicles at stop signs to reduce vehicular pollution as part of the campaign.

