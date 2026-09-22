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Cyclone Arnab Latest Update: Storm Brewing in Bay of Bengal, Heavy Rains to Lash These States
People have been struggling this year due to a lack of expected rainfall. Now, a new update from the weather department is raising hopes, but at the same time, cyclone warnings are causing some alarm.
Depression getting stronger
The name 'Arnab' is not yet official
How will the rains affect Andhra Pradesh?
Satellite animation of #Depression over Westcentral & adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal pic.twitter.com/OyAVTphcgr
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 22, 2026
Odisha takes early action, schools closed
Chance of rain in AP, Odisha, and Bengal
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