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Chance of rain in AP, Odisha, and Bengal

This weather system is likely to affect Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, as well as West Bengal. The IMD has issued warnings for heavy rain in several parts of West Bengal from September 23 to 25. It warned that districts in South Bengal and some parts of North Bengal could see heavy to very heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, the intensity of wind and rain is expected to increase along the North Andhra–South Odisha coasts. It's too early to say a cyclone has formed; for now, it's a depression strengthening into a deep depression. We should get more clarity on the situation in the next 24 hours. Overall, while this may bring some relief to farmers waiting for rain, people in areas with heavy rain and strong winds must stay alert.