RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said the LGBTQ+ community is part of Indian society and should not be ostracised. Speaking in Hyderabad, he noted that Indian tradition has acknowledged their existence and made 'quiet arrangements' for them within society.

'LGBTQ+ an Integral Part of Society'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said LGBTQ+ is a part of Indian society and that they should not be ostracised. Speaking at an event in Hyderabad, Bhagwat said, "LGBTQ+ and all these communities exist. Such tendencies are present in society. Some are innate, determined by nature itself; neither we nor they can do anything about it--that is simply how they were born. However, some are acquired later due to mindset, or arise from physical inclinations. Since this phenomenon exists worldwide, we cannot claim it was absent here; we are human too, and it existed among us as well. We made quiet arrangements for them."

He said that our tradition has acknowledged their existence, "noting that while some might be curable, those that are not, they are human beings too and have a right to live."

"They are not ostracized from society; there is a place for them within the vast tapestry of social life. We are taught not to view them with a sense of inferiority... Even today, we see that they have their own deities, shrines, and even Mahamandaleshwars who participate in the Kumbh Mela too. Rather than making unnecessary noise or fanfare about these matters, we handled them quietly to ensure society maintained a sympathetic attitude toward them. We made proper, discreet arrangements, recognizing them as integral parts of our own society..." he further said.

On Gender Superiority

He also touched upon the ongoing debate regarding gender superiority, saying that "Like there is a discussion about who is superior, whether a man or a woman is superior. So naturally those who are in favour of men will say that men are superior. Those who are in favour of women say that women are superior. Now this is once again the dispute of superior and junior. If we accept this, then all the questions arise--that if women are superior, then why should they remain as slaves in the family? Why accept a marriage that traps you in slavery? A woman can do everything--this is an illusion. It's not like that. A man can do everything--this is also an illusion. If something has to happen somewhere, it is necessary for men and women to be together."