Kiren Rijiju urged MPs to discuss the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. The bill, to be introduced by Jitendra Singh, aims to prevent paper leaks with strong penal provisions and Special Fast Track Courts.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday appealed to all Members of Parliament to participate in the discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, scheduled to be taken up in Parliament on Monday. In a post on X, Rijiju said, "After listening to the voice the young generation and the historic decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the future of students, I appeal to all the MPs to participate in tomorrow's The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill."

The government is set to introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha as part of its moves to prevent paper leaks in the future in competitive exams. Union Minister Jitendra Singh will introduce this bill in the Lok Sabha.

Key Features of the Bill

The bill has strong penal provisions to deal with any case of paper leaks. According to the listed agenda of Lok Sabha, Jitendra Singh will also move the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 for passing after it is introduced in the House.

The Bill introduces seven key amendments designed to plug enforcement loopholes, establish dedicated judicial mechanisms, and accelerate criminal trials. It also seeks to significantly overhaul the 2024 framework by instituting strict time bounds for both investigations and judicial proceedings.

Establishment of Special Courts

The proposed legislation seeks to significantly overhaul the 2024 framework by instituting strict time bounds for both investigations and judicial proceedings. State Governments and Union Territory Administrations will be empowered to designate Courts of Session as Special Fast Track Courts dedicated exclusively to trying offences under the Act.

According to the provisions of the bill, proceedings in Special Fast-Track Courts must be conducted on a day-to-day basis, with trials mandated to conclude within three months from the date the chargesheet is filed.

The monsoon session of Parliament began on July 20 and is expected to continue till August 13.(ANI)