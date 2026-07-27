Beedumala hill in Palakkad, Kerala, is believed to be a part of the Dronagiri mountain dropped by Lord Hanuman. The legend, from the Ramayana, states the hill has potent medicinal herbs. Recently, devotees offered prayers with the Shri Ram Jyoti.

Beedumala (also known as Veezhumala) hill range, located around six kilometres from Palakkad town in Keralam is locally believed to have originated from fragments of the Dronagiri mountain carried by Lord Hanuman while transporting the life-saving Sanjeevani herb to Sri Lanka to heal Lakshmana. According to religious beliefs, pieces of the mountain fell at the spot as Hanuman flew across the region with the Sanjeevani-bearing Dronagiri mountain to save Lakshman, giving rise to the present-day hill range. Local residents, including Swami Poornananda Teerthapada, Hindu Aikya Vedi district secretary Madhusoodan Pillai, and Swami Devananda Puri, said the belief has been passed down through generations, adding that "Ayurvedic practitioners still visit the hills in search of medicinal herbs believed to grow in the region."

Local Beliefs and Recent Ceremonies

In a separate event, according to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, devotees performed special prayers and rituals with the Shri Ram Jyoti brought from Ayodhya at Thenilapuram and Chirra, villages located at the foothills of the Beedumala range in Palakkad district on Saturday. The ceremonies witnessed participation from local devotees who offered traditional worship to the sacred flame.

The Legend of 'The Fallen Mountain'

The name Veezhumala literally means "The Fallen Mountain" in Malayalam, reflecting a deeply rooted local legend from the ancient Indian epic, the Ramayana. According to folklore, when Lakshmana was critically injured in battle, Lord Hanuman flew to the Himalayas in search of the life-saving Sanjeevani herb. Struggling to find the specific plant, Hanuman chose to carry the entire mountain peak back with him. As he soared through the skies over Palakkad, a small fragment of the sacred hill slipped from his grasp and crashed below, creating Veezhumala. Today, locals firmly believe the hill is blessed with an abundance of rare, potent medicinal plants because of its divine origin.