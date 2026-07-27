Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Modi government will impose exemplary punishment on paper leak culprits. A high-powered task force under Nandan Nilekani will bring comprehensive examination reforms and safeguard the system's sanctity.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Modi government pursues constant reform to safeguard the future of the new generation and said the high-powered Task Force constituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ensure that no one can ever breach the sanctity of our examination system.

Amit Shah said in a post on X that the government will impose exemplary punishment on the culprits of paper leak. "The Modi govt follows the principle of constant reform to safeguard the future of our new generation. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji has constituted the High-powered task force under the leadership of Shri Nandan Nilekani as a part of the Modi govt's commitment to comprehensive examination reforms," he said. "The task force will ensure that no one can ever breach the sanctity of our examination system. We will impose exemplary punishment on the culprits of paper leak and ensure that no one ever dares to commit this crime," he added.

PM Modi Announces Task Force on Examination Reforms

The Union Home Minister referred to the post made by PM Modi announcing the government's decision to constitute the Task Force.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the constitution of a high-powered task force on examination reforms under the leadership of technology expert Nandan Nilekani. PM Modi said the task force would submit a report and stressed the need for a "reliable" and "transparent" examination system with greater use of technology. In a video message on X, the Prime Minister said, "The Government of India is continuously taking various measures for the future of students. Those who tampered with the students' future are languishing in jail. We have already established fast-track courts. We are also moving towards enacting new legislation in Parliament that incorporates stringent legal provisions. However, we must look to the future. Our examination system needs to be reliable and transparent, and it must make maximum use of technology." "Keeping all these factors in mind, we have decided to constitute a high-powered task force under the leadership of the world-renowned technology expert Nandan Nilekani. This task force will focus on examination reforms, and based on its report, steps will be taken to ensure the credibility of upcoming examinations at the earliest," he added. (ANI)