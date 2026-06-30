Delhi Government has launched the EV Policy 2026 to promote electric mobility, reduce pollution, and transform transport in the capital. With a ₹15,000 crore investment, the policy aims to support EV adoption, expand infrastructure, and provide financial incentives for citizens across vehicle segments.

The Delhi Government has introduced the EV Policy 2026 as a major step towards building a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable transport system in the national capital. The policy is designed to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, reduce air pollution levels, and strengthen the overall green mobility ecosystem in Delhi. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the initiative, highlighting that it will play a key role in transforming the capital’s transport network into a modern, eco-friendly, and energy-efficient system. The government aims to make electric mobility more accessible and practical for citizens through financial support, infrastructure expansion, and policy incentives.

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Major Push Towards Clean And Sustainable Mobility

The EV Policy 2026 focuses on promoting clean transport solutions while addressing the growing concern of air pollution in Delhi. It aims to encourage individuals and businesses to switch to electric vehicles by offering a structured support system. The policy is expected to improve urban mobility while contributing to a healthier environment and a more sustainable future for the city.

Massive Investment And Infrastructure Development

The Delhi Government has planned a significant investment of ₹15,000 crore for the implementation of the EV Policy 2026. This includes ₹7,000 crore allocated for direct incentives and ₹8,000 crore dedicated to strengthening supporting infrastructure.

The policy covers a wide range of electric vehicles, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and commercial vehicles. Officials stated that the initiative is designed to ensure inclusive coverage across all transport segments, making electric mobility more widespread and practical.

Incentives and Financial Benefits For Citizens

A key highlight of the EV Policy 2026 is the absence of any cap on the number of vehicles eligible for incentives. This ensures that all eligible citizens can benefit from the scheme without restrictions.

The government will provide financial incentives for vehicle purchases, scrapping benefits for old vehicles, and tax exemptions. These measures are aimed at reducing the overall cost of electric vehicles and making them more affordable for the general public.

Vision For a Future-Ready Transport System

Speaking at a recent conclave, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the EV Policy 2026 is a transformative initiative that will reshape Delhi’s transport landscape. She emphasised that the policy is not only focused on reducing pollution but also on strengthening the economy through green mobility solutions.

The government believes that this initiative will position Delhi as a leading hub for sustainable and future-ready transportation in India, ensuring long-term environmental and economic benefits for its citizens.