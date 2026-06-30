Hanumangarhi Mahant Dharmadas demanded that the Ram Mandir be managed by sadhus and seers, not the current Trust. He also called for the recovery of funds in the alleged donation embezzlement case and plans to write to PM Modi on the matter.

Sadhus Should Manage Temple, Not Trust: Mahant Dharmadas

Hanumangarhi Temple Mahant Dharmadas on Tuesday said the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya should be "managed by sadhus and seers" instead of the existing Trust, asserting that while a Trust could maintain accounts, the temple's religious and administrative affairs should remain in the "hands of saints".

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Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is currently managing the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Mahant Dharmadas also called for the recovery of all allegedly embezzled funds in the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. Speaking to ANI, Dharmadas said, "We do not want a Trust, we want sadhus and seers to take care of the system. They can have a Trust to take care and maintain accounts but the system inside and outside the temple should be looked after by sadhus."

Calling for the restoration of the traditional system of temple administration, he said, "We demand that the ancient system be reinstated and the management be handed over to sadhus and seers. In ancient times, sadhus and seers used to perform puja there, but now a pass needs to be obtained for the movement there. All these people removed everyone else. Is that good?"

Plans to Petition Prime Minister

The Hanumangarhi Mahant said he and other seers intended to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue but had to postpone their planned press conference after they were unable to secure an appointment with the District Magistrate. "We want to meet the DM for writing to the PM. We could not get a time to meet, so we cancelled our press conference. We will do it later," he said.

On Mahant Nritya Gopal Das's Role

Referring to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Dharmadas said, "Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was appointed as a Trustee. But he was physically not very well, so only these people carried on the work. The result of their work is before all of us to see."

Donation Embezzlement Case

On the alleged donation embezzlement case, he said, "Eight people have been arrested but everything should be recovered. May God give them wisdom."

On Monday, a local court in Ayodhya remanded all the accused in the alleged donation scam to 14 days of judicial custody. The court's decision follows a high-intensity investigation by the Uttar Pradesh Police into reports of financial irregularities and the misappropriation of funds and offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the matter continues as the case has triggered a massive political slugfest in Uttar Pradesh, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Opposition trading allegations over the handling of the temple's finances. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)