UP CM Yogi Adityanath said societies that preserve heritage develop, calling Pandit Radheshyam 'Yug-Tulsidas.' He also attacked SP and Congress for hypocrisy over Lord Ram and highlighted inclusive development projects in Rampur.

Honouring Heritage Lays Foundation for Development: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that a society that preserves its heritage and honours its ancestors lays the foundation for its own development, while those who disrespect their legacy pave the way for their downfall.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a statue of Pandit Radheshyam Kathavachak in Bareilly, the Chief Minister paid tribute to the renowned scholar and described him as the "Yug-Tulsidas" for followers of Sanatan Dharma. "Any society that preserves its heritage, honours it, and expresses gratitude towards it, scales great heights. It also paves the way for its own development. Those who show disrespect towards their ancestors and their heritage do not merely commit an act of disrespect; they also pave the way for their own downfall," he said.

Remembering Pandit Radheshyam Kathavachak, CM Yogi said, "Let us recall Pandit Ji (Pandit Radheshyam) today; followers of Sanatan Dharma remember him as the 'Yug-Tulsidas' (the Tulsidas of this era)." Highlighting the significance of Lord Ram in Indian society, the Chief Minister said, "There is no Indian or follower of Sanatan Dharma anywhere else in the world who does not connect with Ram in some form or another. Ram resides in the heart and every fibre of every Indian's being."

CM Yogi Slams Opposition Over 'Ram Bhakti' Hypocrisy

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party and Congress while addressing a public rally in Rampur after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for 102 development projects worth over Rs 690 crore in the Milak and Bilaspur Assembly constituencies.

He accused the Opposition parties of hypocrisy over Lord Ram, alleging that those who once ordered lathicharges and firing on Ram devotees were now speaking about "Ram Bhakti." "Those who used to lathi-charge people for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' are advocating for 'Ram Bhakti' today. Those who used to shoot bullets at Ram bhakts are talking about devotion towards Lord Ram today. Congress, which had refused to believe in Lord Ram and Lord Krishna before 2017, are eager to visit Ayodhya today," CM Yogi had said.

The Chief Minister also asserted that development in Uttar Pradesh is now inclusive and uniform across all districts, saying there is no longer any discrimination in the implementation of development projects. He said the projects launched in Rampur would provide new momentum to the district's growth and strengthen the state's vision of a "Developed Uttar Pradesh."