AICC Vichar Vibhag chairman Praveen Davar announced a new field-oriented approach to take Congress ideology and history to the youth. He said the department will focus on Himachal Pradesh, which is scheduled to go to the Assembly polls next year.

Vichar Vibhag to Promote Congress Ideology

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Vichar Vibhag chairman Captain Praveen Davar (retd) on Monday said the department would work to take the Congress ideology and the party’s history, including its contribution to India’s freedom struggle, to the younger generation and people across the country.

Davar was speaking to mediapersons after attending a meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Vichar Vibhag held at Rajiv Bhawan here. The state wing of Vichar Vibhag is headed by Vijay Pal Singh.

Focus on Himachal Ahead of Polls

Davar said he took charge as chairman of AICC Vichar Vibhag on May 23 and decided to adopt a field-oriented approach. “I have so far held around 17 meetings across the country during the last three months. My effort will be to cover at least 10 to 15 districts of Himachal Pradesh, particularly as the state is scheduled to go to the Assembly polls next year,” he said.

Davar said the department would focus primarily on taking the Congress's ideology and history to the people. He said training programmes would be organised on the Congress's role in India's freedom struggle and the contribution of former Prime Ministers from Jawaharlal Nehru to Dr Manmohan Singh.

“Our effort will be to take the Congress ideology and the history of the Congress to every section of society and make the younger generation aware of it,” he said.

He also said the wing would seek to highlight what he described as the historical and ideological differences between the Congress and the BJP-RSS.

Praise for State Congress Government

Davar referred to the state government's initiatives and said he had received positive feedback from people during his tour. He cited the state government's education-related initiatives.

Davar also claimed that people he met during his visit were expressing support for the Congress government and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. He said people had spoken positively about the government's initiatives, accessibility of the Chief Minister and measures concerning public grievances.

He further claimed that the government had completed three-and-a-half years without facing any major corruption allegations and had undertaken development and infrastructure-related works. He also referred to initiatives for farmers, including the state's milk-related scheme.

“People are saying that the Congress government will return to power in Himachal Pradesh because of the work being done,” Davar said.

Allegations Against BJP-led Centre

Davar alleged that the BJP government at the Centre had weakened democratic institutions and alleged “vote chori”.

“Democracy is being undermined, and the Vichar Vibhag will place before the people the Congress's ideological position and its understanding of democratic values,” he said.

(ANI)