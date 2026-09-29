Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel launched the Gujarat Cultural Elocution Competition-2026. A joint initiative with the Save Culture Save India Foundation, it aims to instill cultural values, build character, and foster leadership skills among youth.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, while launching the Gujarat Cultural Elocution Competition-2026, said that the competition is more than just an event. It is a platform to promote cultural values among youth, build character and contribute to nation-building.

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the competition is being organised across the state through a joint initiative of the State Government’s Higher Education Department and Save Culture Save India Foundation. Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja, Minister of State Trikambhai Chhanga, and Founder of Save Culture-Save Bharat Foundation and senior journalist Uday Mahurkar also attended the event.

Nurturing Youth for 'Viksit Bharat'

CM Patel highlighted the important role of youth in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He added that it is our responsibility and the need of the hour to nurture the youth, who are the country’s demographic dividend, with knowledge, good character, humility, wisdom, values and good conduct. He stated that the National Education Policy, formulated under the leadership of the Prime Minister, also emphasises value-based education. CM Patel further stated that the state government is introducing major changes in the curriculum to preserve cultural values among children and youth and keep the youth away from addictions. Reiterating the Prime Minister’s call to encourage youth to embrace sports, focus on health and build Nasha Mukt Bharat (drug-free India), the CM urged youth to develop a culture of positive thinking and self-confidence through such elocution.

Competition Aims and Structure

The Gujarat Cultural Elocution Competition aims to nurture cultural and moral values among youth while developing their public speaking, thinking, self-confidence and leadership skills. Online and offline seminars and training programmes have been organised at various universities and colleges for the holistic development of students. Guidance will also be provided on public speaking, leadership, cultural and moral values, and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Competition Stages and Prizes

The competition will be conducted in four major stages. At the classroom level, each class will hold a three-minute screening round, from which three students will be selected. All participating students will receive certificates, the CMO stated.

At the college level, the selected students will compete at government, aided and self-financed colleges and universities across the state. Students born on or after January 1, 2000, will be eligible to participate. One student from each faculty will be selected for the zonal level. The first-place winner at the college level will receive Rs. 1,100, along with the ‘Best Speaker of College’ trophy and certificate.

At the zonal level, the competition will be conducted across 11 zones. Twenty per cent of participants will qualify for the state-level final. Each selected student will receive Rs. 11,000, along with the ‘Cultural Speaker of Gujarat’ trophy and certificate.

The state-level final will be organised as a camp, where selected students will deliver speeches on designated topics and participate in discussions. The first, second and third prize winners will receive Rs. 1 lakh, Rs. 71,000 and Rs. 51,000, respectively, along with the ‘Best Cultural Speaker of Gujarat’ trophy and certificate.

Key Topics for Elocution

The key topics for the competition include the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and Swachh Cyber Bharat Mission; Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Aatmanirbhar Bharat; Culture and Values: The Foundation of a Nation’s Existence; The Bitter Fruits of Anger; Duties as an Indian Citizen: Article 51(A) of the Constitution.

GSVS-2026 is more than an elocution competition. It is a comprehensive campaign aimed at nurturing cultural and moral values and fostering the spirit of nation-building among youth.

Perspectives from State Leaders and Founders

Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja, while extending his best wishes to all participants, said that the responsibility of preserving and strengthening India’s cultural heritage rests with the youth. He added that the elocution competition will encourage youth to express their thoughts and build self-confidence, supporting their holistic development. Speaking about the emphasis on mother-tongue education in the National Education Policy to strengthen the Indian knowledge tradition, the Education Minister said that the mother tongue helps students stay connected to their roots and heritage. He added that this connection with the motherland, along with broad-minded thinking, helps realise the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

Minister of State for Education Trikambhai Chhanga welcomed the participants with his opening remarks. He expressed confidence that, under the guidance of the CM, the competition would become a major platform for nurturing values among the youth of the state.

Founder of Save Culture Save India Foundation and former RTI Commissioner, Uday Mahurkar described the campaign to revive cultural values among the younger generation amid modernisation and Western influence as an important effort towards nation-building. He further said that Save Culture Save India Foundation is committed to expanding such initiatives and encouraging youth to embrace cultural values and character building amid the negative influences of mobile phones and social media platforms.

Yuva Jainacharya Maharshi Vijayji Maharaj, Pujya Brahmavihari Swamiji and Pujya Shri Rameshbhai Oza conveyed their blessings and best wishes for the success of the competition. (ANI)