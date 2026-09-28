Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini reviewed best practices to improve government services. The Higher Education Department detailed plans for 23 'Model Sanskriti Colleges' and a State Research Fund to promote innovation and institutional excellence.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has laid special emphasis on adopting work practices and innovations across various departments that can improve the quality, transparency and accountability of government services and deliver better outcomes. As part of this initiative, the Higher Education Department, Technical Education Department and Public Works Department made presentations before the Chief Minister on their best practices and achievements on Monday. The presentations focused particularly on institutional excellence, research and innovation, effective use of digital technology, citizen participation and performance-based incentives, according to a release.

Haryana's Push for Educational Excellence

Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education Department, AK Singh said that the Higher Education Department is developing one college in every district as a ‘Model Sanskriti College’ to transform government colleges into institutions of excellence. Under this initiative, 23 government colleges have been identified across the state, with the target of bringing them to the level of institutional excellence by 2029. These colleges will promote student-centric education, curricula aligned with the National Education Policy-2020, digital and blended learning, collaboration with industries, internships, apprenticeships, expert lectures, virtual labs, e-resources, incubation centres, and collaboration with national and international institutions.

Promoting Research and Innovation

He said that the Haryana State Research Fund has been established to promote research and innovation in the state. Haryana is the first state in the country to establish such a fund, which has also been appreciated by NITI Aayog. Under the fund, financial assistance has been provided for institutions engaged in research activities. An allocation of Rs. 20 crore has been made for the fund for 2025-26. Last year, more than 350 applications were received from higher education institutions seeking assistance, out of which 90 projects were approved. The key areas of research include agriculture and rural development, industrial innovation and entrepreneurship, science and technology, edtech, AYUSH, yoga, climate and water conservation, skills and employment, and inclusion. In addition, a separate fund of Rs. 20 crore has been provided for higher education quality and research excellence. To encourage students to obtain patents, provision has also been made for 100 per cent reimbursement of registration fees up to Rs. 50,000 per patent.

Enhancing Teacher Quality and Training

He said that a Teachers Induction Programme has been launched for newly appointed Assistant Professors in government colleges. A five-day training model has been prepared for around 2,000 new Assistant Professors. The programme covers professional ethics, mentoring, holistic student development, National Education Policy-2020, Indian knowledge traditions, governance, industry linkages, research, innovation and inclusive information and communication technology.

The Chief Minister directed that teacher training is very important from the perspective of ensuring quality education. He directed that at least four centres for teacher training should be established in the state and that every teacher should undergo training after appointment and before starting teaching duties. (ANI)