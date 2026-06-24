Over 50 Foreign Medical Graduates in Delhi met the Health Minister to raise concerns over prolonged internship allotment delays and stipend disparities, which they said have caused immense financial hardship, career setbacks, and mental stress.

More than 50 Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) from Delhi on Wednesday met the Delhi Health Minister to raise concerns over delays in internship allotment and disparities in stipend payments, according to a delegation jointly led by the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA).

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FMGs Cite Hardship and Stipend Disparities

The delegation said FMGs have been facing prolonged uncertainty despite clearing the mandatory qualifying examinations required to begin their internships. Representatives told the minister that the delay in allotment has caused financial difficulties, career setbacks and mental stress among young doctors waiting to start their training. "For months, FMGs have been facing immense uncertainty and hardship. Despite successfully clearing the mandatory examinations, many graduates are still awaiting internship allotment, resulting in loss of valuable time, financial strain, career delays, and mental stress," the Dr Samar Kumar, National FMG Incharge, FAIMA said in a statement.

The representatives also raised concerns about differences in stipend payments across institutions. They said several hospitals and medical institutions were either paying inadequate stipends or not providing any stipend at all to FMGs undergoing internships. "Those who have been allotted seats are also facing significant disparities in stipend, with several institutions either providing inadequate remuneration or no stipend at all," the statement added.

Health Minister Assures Prompt Action

During the meeting, the Delhi Health Minister assured the delegation that the issues raised would be addressed at the earliest. The FMGs welcomed the assurance and expressed hope that the matter would be resolved soon. "The Hon'ble Health Minister assured the delegation that the matter would be acted upon promptly. We sincerely appreciate his positive response and commitment towards resolving the concerns of FMGs," the statement added.

The representatives, however, stressed the need for urgent action, saying that continued delays were affecting hundreds of young medical professionals across the national capital. "In view of the urgency of the issue and the prolonged suffering of hundreds of young doctors, we respectfully request the authorities to implement the necessary measures and complete the internship allotment process within one week, so that FMGs can begin their training without any further delay," the statement added. (ANI)