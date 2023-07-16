Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi floods: Waterlogging causes traffic snarls, Yamuna still overflowing; Routes to avoid today

    Heavy rain lashed Delhi once again on Saturday as it grapples with severe flooding. While the "severe" flood alert was taken down a notch after four days, the city remains on high alert.  The downpour has added to the woes of the authorities as it is taking longer to drain out the floodwaters, officials said.

     

    First Published Jul 16, 2023, 10:17 AM IST

    Heavy rain pounded Delhi once again as the national capital battles with severe flooding after record showers and the release of water from Hathni Kund Barrage in Haryana swelled water levels in the Yamuna. Authorities' problems have been made worse by the flooding since it is taking longer to drain the floods, according to officials. Authorities have asked residents in rain-hit areas to stay indoors.

    There were several instances of severe traffic jams and waterlogging as the main parts of the city, such as ITO and Rajghat, remained underwater. According to officials, cleanup crews worked through the night to remove water from the vicinity of the Supreme Court.

    Also Read | Delhi Floods: Netizens fume over viral video of TV reporter using NDRF gear to report in neck-deep water

    Commuters have been advised to avoid routes like Khan Market, Teen Murti round-about, GGR-PDR, A-Point to W-Point, Kamla Express Building, Andrews Ganj, Khanpur T-point, Under Railway Bridge at Bhairon Marg among others as roads in these areas remain water-logged.

    After arriving back from his two-nation trip on Saturday late night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to know more about the relief and rescue efforts. Saxena claimed that the Prime Minister promised him support from the Centre and every assistance.

    Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has assured that efforts are being made to open all five gates of the Yamuna Barrage, some of which are jammed with silt, to aid the drainage of floodwater. "The water level in the Yamuna is receding. The situation will be normal soon if it doesn't rain. If it rains, then it may take a bit longer," he said.

    In order to control traffic and assist commuters, the local administration has stationed approximately 4,500 traffic officials in the impacted districts. Heavy goods trucks are not allowed to enter the city's boundaries, with the exception of those transporting necessities.

    Also Read | Delhi is drowning, but Kejriwal blaming others from his 'Sheeshmahal': BJP

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
