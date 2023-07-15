Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi is drowning, but Kejriwal blaming others from his 'Sheeshmahal': BJP

    Delhi floods: The BJP national spokesperson further said that even in this hour of crisis in Delhi, the Delhi CM is busy in blaming the Lieutenant Governor, the Central Government and even the NDRF.

    Delhi is drowning, but Kejriwal blaming others from his 'Sheeshmahal': BJP AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 15, 2023, 2:51 PM IST

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatiya on Saturday (July 15) slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for blaming the former over the Yamuna overflow and Delhi floods. Addressing a press conference, Bhatiya said, "Delhi has been in the grip of floods and its citizens are facing inconvenience as water has accumulated at many places."

    "In such a situation, the Central Government, the Indian Army, the L-G's office and the NDRF teams are working day and night to serve the public, while on the other hand, Arvind Kejriwal's government and its ministers are busy making allegations," he said

    "The Central Government has been standing with the people of Delhi and leaving no stone unturned to help them in this situation of extreme floods, but Kejriwal has proved that he is not only dishonest but also a big 'Bahaanebaaj'," Gaurav Bhatia said.

    The BJP national spokesperson further said that even in this hour of crisis in Delhi, the Delhi CM is busy in blaming the Lieutenant Governor, the Central Government and even the NDRF.

    "The Central Government has been standing with the people of Delhi and  leaving no stone unturned to help them in this situation of extreme floods, but Kejriwal has proved that he is not only dishonest, but also a big 'Bahaanebaaj'!" he added.

    Meanwhile, CM Kejriwal has called for a meeting of his Cabinet ministers today evening on the flood situation in the national capital. This development comes after he said the water level of the Yamuna is receding slowly and the situation would normalise soon if there is no more heavy rainfall.

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2023, 2:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Maharashtra Congress Jairam Ramesh questions Devendra Fadnavis nod to Adani Group-Dharavi project

    Congress red-flags Fadnavis nod to Dharavi redevelopment project, claims Adani Group 'got a sweet deal'

    Kerala Lottery result: Karunya KR 610 draw today, check winning ticket numbers, prize money

    Kerala Lottery result: Karunya KR 610 draw today, check prizes

    Delhi flood: CM Kejriwal calls for emergency meeting of Cabinet ministers today evening; check details AJR

    Delhi flood: CM Kejriwal calls for emergency meeting of Cabinet ministers today evening; check details

    'His true colours emerging...' BJP slams Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for taking back land from RSS affiliate

    'His true colours emerging...' BJP slams Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for taking back land from RSS affiliate

    CUET UG Result 2023: UGC Chairman gives update; exam result by tonight or Sunday morning

    CUET UG Result 2023: UGC Chairman gives update; exam result by tonight or Sunday morning

    Recent Stories

    Nolen Gurer Payesh to Muger Payesh: A journey of the Bengali 'Payesh' ATG

    Nolen Gurer Payesh to Muger Payesh: A journey of the Bengali 'Payesh'

    football Manchester United issues statement regarding Mason Mount's interaction with fans osf

    Manchester United issues statement regarding Mason Mount's interaction with fans

    Maharashtra Congress Jairam Ramesh questions Devendra Fadnavis nod to Adani Group-Dharavi project

    Congress red-flags Fadnavis nod to Dharavi redevelopment project, claims Adani Group 'got a sweet deal'

    Kerala Lottery result: Karunya KR 610 draw today, check winning ticket numbers, prize money

    Kerala Lottery result: Karunya KR 610 draw today, check prizes

    Delhi flood: CM Kejriwal calls for emergency meeting of Cabinet ministers today evening; check details AJR

    Delhi flood: CM Kejriwal calls for emergency meeting of Cabinet ministers today evening; check details

    Recent Videos

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon
    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact WATCH AJR

    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact | WATCH

    Video Icon