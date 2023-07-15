Delhi is drowning, but Kejriwal blaming others from his 'Sheeshmahal': BJP

Delhi floods: The BJP national spokesperson further said that even in this hour of crisis in Delhi, the Delhi CM is busy in blaming the Lieutenant Governor, the Central Government and even the NDRF.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatiya on Saturday (July 15) slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for blaming the former over the Yamuna overflow and Delhi floods. Addressing a press conference, Bhatiya said, "Delhi has been in the grip of floods and its citizens are facing inconvenience as water has accumulated at many places."

"In such a situation, the Central Government, the Indian Army, the L-G's office and the NDRF teams are working day and night to serve the public, while on the other hand, Arvind Kejriwal's government and its ministers are busy making allegations," he said

"The Central Government has been standing with the people of Delhi and leaving no stone unturned to help them in this situation of extreme floods, but Kejriwal has proved that he is not only dishonest but also a big 'Bahaanebaaj'," Gaurav Bhatia said.

"The Central Government has been standing with the people of Delhi and leaving no stone unturned to help them in this situation of extreme floods, but Kejriwal has proved that he is not only dishonest, but also a big 'Bahaanebaaj'!" he added.

Meanwhile, CM Kejriwal has called for a meeting of his Cabinet ministers today evening on the flood situation in the national capital. This development comes after he said the water level of the Yamuna is receding slowly and the situation would normalise soon if there is no more heavy rainfall.