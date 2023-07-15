Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Floods: Netizens fume over viral video of TV reporter using NDRF gear to report in neck-deep water

    A video has emerged showing a television reporter in deep floodwaters in Delhi and the use of NDRF equipment has become a major talking point on social media. Users criticised the nature of reporting during critical situations. The visdeo has since gone viral

    Some parts of Delhi had been grappling with severe flood conditions for the last few days, and social media platforms were inundated with photographs and videos capturing the situation. Among them, a viral video has drawn attention, featuring a reporter standing in neck-deep water. What caught the netizens' interest was the equipment she was using, which belonged to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team. Allegedly, an NDRF volunteer was made to take pictures of her.

    Late Friday night, some Twitter users shared a video in which a female journalist can be seen reporting from flooded waters, wearing a safety tube to prevent drowning. Close by, NDRF personnel are visible on a rescue boat. Additionally, another NDRF member is seen capturing pictures of the journalist as she poses for the camera during her report.

    Expressing dismay, the Twitter user questioned the nature of such reporting. He criticized the journalist for having the NDRF volunteer take her pictures instead of helping and saving people's lives in such a critical situation. He further criticized the government for using limited boats for news reporting, stating that this type of reporting is unwanted.

    Social media users reacted strongly to the video, with one commenting on the lack of sensitivity shown by reporters. Another user remarked that channels would do anything for the sake of TRP (television rating points). Others expressed shame and disappointment over the situation.

    Considering the sensitivity of the matter, another user suggested that NDRF personnel should focus on capturing photos and videos of the affected people and the ongoing rescue efforts rather than anything else. Another Twitter user lamented the declining standards of journalism, likening it to being in deep waters.

    While criticizing the reporter's behaviour, one user called for a ban on such individuals, and others described the act as pathetic. Taking a different approach, a user expressed concern for the journalist's well-being, mentioning the need for antibiotic cream due to the unsanitary conditions.

    Following heavy rainfall and the release of water from the Hathnikund Barrage in neighbouring Haryana, Delhi saw water-logging in low-lying areas. Numerous areas of the city were submerged as the water level of the Yamuna River rose.

