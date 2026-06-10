Three parked two-wheelers were gutted in a fire in Delhi's Jahangir Puri. Delhi Police said no injuries were reported. An FIR has been lodged for mischief by fire against an unknown person and an investigation is currently underway.

Three parked two-wheelers were damaged in a fire incident in Delhi's Jahangir Puri area, police said today. According to Delhi Police, information regarding the fire involving parked two-wheelers at E-Block, Jahangir Puri, was received at Police Station Jahangir Puri on June 8.

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Police said a TVS Rider motorcycle, a Splendor Plus motorcycle and a Jupiter scooter were found damaged in the fire. No injuries were reported in the incident.

FIR Registered, Probe Underway

Based on the complaint and inquiry conducted at the spot, FIR No. 337/26 dated June 8 has been registered under Section 326(f) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against an unknown person for mischief by fire, police said. Delhi Police said CCTV footage is being analysed and an investigation is in progress.

Recent Fire Incidents in Delhi

The incident comes days after a devastating fire at a hotel cum restaurant building in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on June 3 claimed 21 lives and injured several others, drawing attention to fire safety and fire-related incidents in the national capital.