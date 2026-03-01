A fire erupted at the old Transport Authority building in Delhi's Sheikh Sarai on Thursday night, destroying crucial licence documents in the record room. Ten fire tenders responded, successfully extinguishing the blaze with no injuries reported.

A fire broke out at the old Transport Authority building in the Sheikh Sarai Phase 2 area of Delhi on Thursday night, gutting important documents stored in the record room, officials said.

The fire erupted around 9:30 PM at the old authority building, where a large number of important and old documents related to licences were stored.

Swift Firefighting Operation Launched

Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately, and firefighting operations were carried out successfully with no injuries or casualties reported.

Fire Officer Yashwant Singh said the blaze was intense when firefighting vehicles reached the spot. "This was the record room for the licences. It was closed. We got a call at 9:30 PM. Fire extinguishing vehicles reached the spot within minutes. The fire was quite intense. A total of 10 vehicles reached the spot. No one is injured in the incident," Singh said.

Coordinated Effort Brings Blaze Under Control

Charan Singh from the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said the fire has been brought under control with cooperation from the Delhi Police and the local public. "There was a fire here, and we reached the spot. Four fire brigade vehicles arrived, and we together extinguished the fire. We got very good cooperation from the Delhi Police. The local public also did a very good job by joining us. This is the office of the old authority. Earlier, licenses were issued here. Files related to the same were kept here, where the fire broke out due to a short circuit. Now the fire is under control. No one was injured, and there are no casualties in this," Charan Singh said.

Cooling operations were underway following the firefighting operation. (ANI)