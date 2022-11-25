15-year-old government vehicles plying on roads will be scrapped: Union minister Nitin Gadkari

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    According to reports, the scrappage policy of vehicles states that old and unfit vehicles be scrapped and replaced with modern and new vehicles on the roads. The policy came into effect on April 1, 2022.

    With just a month after his appeal to people to wear seatbelts for all passengers including at the back seat, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that 15-year-old government vehicles will be scrapped and a policy in this regard has been sent to state governments.

    The Union minister informed the state governments to scrap 15-year-old vehicles plying on the roads. This included vehicles in all forms including buses, trucks or cars. Every old vehicle will be pulled out of the streets. The vehicle scrappage policy was announced earlier this year by the government in an attempt to curb the pollution.

    According to reports, the scrappage policy of vehicles states that old and unfit vehicles be scrapped and replaced with modern and new vehicles on the roads. The policy came into effect on April 1, 2022.

    On October 29, 2018, even before the vehicle scrappage was announced, the Supreme Court had banned the plying of 15-year-old petrol and 10-year-old diesel vehicles in the national capital. The National Green Tribunal had issued an order in 2014 which barred vehicles older than 15 years to be parked in any public area.

    Earlier in May this year, the Union minister announced his plan to have 2-3 vehicle scrapping facilities in every district across the country. The minister was speaking at the inauguration of a new Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in Haryana.

    He also mentioned that raw materials such as old tyres, will be used in the construction of roads in the country.

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the automotive scrappage policy also known as Voluntary Vehicle Fleet Modernisation Programme in August 2021. During the ceremony, he said that the policy would bring in an investment of around Rs 10,000 crore.

    Under the policy, the government provides incentives to owners voluntarily scrapping their vehicles which includes a registration fee waiver on a new car.

