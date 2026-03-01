Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivkumar expressed concern for Kannadigas, including two MLAs, stranded in the Mideast conflict. He assured that the Centre is ensuring their safety and urged people to remain calm and contact the Ministry of External Affairs.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar on Sunday expressed concerns regarding the stranded Kannadigas passengers stuck due to the war between Israel and Iran. In a statement, the Deputy Chief Minister assured that the Central Government is working to ensure the safety of citizens stranded in Gaza, including those from Kerala, Karnataka, and other states. He urged people to stay calm and advised stranded citizens to stay in contact with the Delhi Commissioner. The Deputy CM also mentioned that two local legislators, Bojegowda and AC Srinivas, are among those stranded, and efforts are being made to establish contact with them. He condemned the attacks on civilians and a children's school, emphasizing India's commitment to peace and harmony.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"We must protect those who are stranded there. People have gone there from Kerala, Karnataka, and other states. The Central Government is working to ensure the safety of all of them. They have been advised to stay in contact with the Delhi Commissioner. Our two legislators -- Bojegowda and AC Srinivas -- are also stranded there. We are trying to establish contact with them. All citizens must be protected. What is happening there is not right. Our country believes in peace. We have always lived in peace and harmony. The attacks taking place now are not right. The attack on a children's school is condemnable. There is no need for us to panic. We must put pressure on the Central Government, and we will do that," he said.

Appeal for Calm Amidst Panic

The Deputy CM urged Kannada organisations to boost confidence, saying people should stay calm despite airstrikes in Gaza. He's in touch with CM and advises citizens to contact the Ministry of External Affairs helpline.

"We appeal to Kannada organisations to boost people's confidence. Many people have called us in panic. There were airstrikes last night, and people are frightened. However, there is no need to panic. I will also remain in contact with the Chief Minister. Separate helplines cannot be created by both the Central and State governments. We have issued directions from the State Government as well. Any action must be carried out through the Ministry of External Affairs. Our responsibility is to instil confidence and courage among people," he added.

Iran Mourns Death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei

Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian state media. In Shia Islam, the 40th day after death (Arba'een) holds immense spiritual weight. The death occurred following strikes by the US and Israel (Operation Epic Fury/Lion's Roar) on Saturday. By announcing exactly 40 days of mourning, the government is leaning into a powerful cultural script, providing the clerical establishment time to manage the transition behind closed doors.

The country's Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic's history. Ayatollah Khamenei was the successor to the Revolution's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini. Since 1989, his "story" was one of unwavering defiance against Western influence. Authorities have heightened security across the country, particularly in major cities like Tehran, to prevent unrest and ensure public safety. Attention is focused on the process of selecting Khamenei's successor, with speculation about potential candidates and the impact on Iran's future leadership. (ANI)