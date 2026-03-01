Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to create a new Core Urban Act to replace the GHMC Act, covering Hyderabad, Malkajgiri, and Cyberabad. This new act will standardize permissions, fees, and prioritize development works.

New Core Urban Act to Replace GHMC Act

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed officials to prepare a Core Urban Act, which is enforced in the functioning of all three Municipal Corporations - GHMC, Malkajgiri and Cyberabad Municipal Corporations in the Outer Ring Road limits. The new Core Urban Act will replace the existing GHMC Act.

The Chief Minister stressed that all permissions, fee structure and development works should be finalised as per the Core Urban Act. Reddy made it clear that the development works within the municipal limits will be given top priority in the prestigious 99-day programme to be launched by the state government soon.

Focus on Sanitation and Road Infrastructure

At the high-level review of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development in the Secretariat today, CM Reddy emphasised that sanitation and cleanliness should be given priority in the Core Urban area ( CURE). The CM instructed the authorities to identify suitable locations and make arrangements for dumping the garbage in the wake of people who are throwing waste in the open places and causing inconvenience to locals.

After establishing garbage dumping points, action should be initiated against those who dump garbage outside the designated areas. During the review, Reddy asserted that special attention should be paid to the construction of roads in the core urban area.

The CM suggested to follow technicalities in laying roads under the employment guarantee scheme and also fixing the responsibility in the construction and maintenance of the roads. Regular monitoring and the function of streetlights on the dashboard should also be taken up and resolve the issues instantly.

Food and Fire Safety Measures Mandated

Following increasing food adulteration cases, the Chief Minister ordered the authorities to install CCTV cameras in the kitchens of all the hotels in the city and connect them to the command control centre. To ensure food safety, frequent inspections should be conducted and monitored continuously.

Steps should also be taken to evaluate food safety measures adopted by the hotels and give ratings to them. Referring to strict fire safety measures, CM Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to give high priority to fire safety in the core urban area. Necessary advanced equipment and technology should be provided to prevent fire mishaps in the high rise buildings.

Urban Infrastructure and Beautification Projects

The CM also suggested that water harvesting wells should be installed in the circles of the city to preserve rainwater. Uniform poles should be installed and used as multi-utility poles.

Road Maintenance Consolidation

To ensure proper maintenance of the roads, the Chief Minister ordered that all the roads in the jurisdiction of R&B and other departments in the core urban area be transferred to the MA and UD departments and stop confusion on the ownership of roads by different agencies.

Road maintenance by a single agency will help to speed up the works, the CM said and showed the officials the models of elevated corridors designed to reduce traffic congestion in various places in the city.

Tourism and Heritage Development

CM Revanth Reddy also reviewed several suggestions and designs and ordered the officials to examine the proposal to develop the buildings of historical importance into tourist spots and convert them into popular tourist visiting centres.

New Government Building Works

Reviewing the progress of the works of the new government buildings within the limits of Bharat Future City, the Chief Minister instructed officials to complete the works before the deadline by taking the necessary permissions. Quality should be given top priority in construction, the CM said ordered that necessary steps should be taken for the development of big ponds and lakes in the city.

Protection and beautification of the ponds preserved by HYDRAA was also discussed in the meeting, which also reviewed the proposal to convert water bodies into tourist destinations.

Chief Minister's Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, State Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, CM Principal Secretary V. Seshadri, CM Secretary Manik Raj, MAUD Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath, HMDA Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, MRDCL MD EV Narasimha Reddy, Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Malkajgiri Commissioners Karnan, G. Srijana, Vinay Krishna Reddy and others participated in the meeting. (ANI)