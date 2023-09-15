Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi excise policy case: Supreme Court defers hearing on bail pleas of Manish Sisodia to October 4

    Singhvi also raised concerns about media coverage influencing the case's merits, particularly in articles related to Sisodia and Satyendar Jain's cases.

    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 2:21 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Friday (September 15) postponed the hearing on AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail pleas related to two Delhi excise policy cases, which are under investigation by the CBI and ED, until October 4. The adjournment came after senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Sisodia, requested additional time for arguments. Singhvi noted that the case is urgent and could require several hours of discussion. The court accepted this request, with Additional Solicitor General SV Raju concurring.

    Singhvi also raised concerns about media coverage influencing the case's merits, particularly in articles related to Sisodia and Satyendar Jain's cases. The court responded by noting that it doesn't read newspapers and remarked, "We have to get used to that."

    Manish Sisodia, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 in connection with the excise policy cases and has remained in custody. He was also arrested by the ED on March 9 in a money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR. Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28.

    Earlier, on July 14, the Supreme Court had sought responses from the CBI and ED regarding Sisodia's interim bail pleas in these cases. The Delhi High Court had denied him bail in the CBI case on May 30, citing his high-profile status and potential influence over witnesses as reasons for the refusal.

