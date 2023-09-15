Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Received unusual alert on your phone today? Here's what you should know

    The message, sent through the Cell Broadcasting System by the Department of Telecommunication, Government of India, stated that it was a sample testing message and no action was required.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 1:53 PM IST

    India conducted a successful test of its emergency alert system by sending a test flash message to several smartphones. Users received a loud beep and a 'emergency alert: severe' flash on their phones.

    The message, sent through the Cell Broadcasting System by the Department of Telecommunication, Government of India, stated that it was a sample testing message and no action was required. The purpose of these tests is to evaluate the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency warning broadcast capabilities on mobile devices.

    The test message was delivered to all Android phones at 12:19 pm. The government, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority, is implementing the Pan-India Emergency Alert System to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies.

    These tests aim to ensure that the system is ready to respond effectively to disasters like earthquakes, tsunamis, and flash floods.

    This is not the first time such tests have been conducted, as phone users in India received similar test alerts on July 20 and August 17, underscoring the government's commitment to improving disaster preparedness and response.

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2023, 2:03 PM IST
