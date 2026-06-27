Delhi Police's EOW arrested Sanjeev Dixit, a proclaimed offender absconding for 9 years. He is accused in an Rs 18 crore bank fraud case involving forged property documents, impersonation, and securing loans from multiple banks.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has arrested a proclaimed offender who had allegedly been absconding for nine years in connection with a bank fraud case involving forged property documents and credit facilities worth over Rs 18 crore, officials said.

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The accused, identified as Sanjeev Dixit alias Sanjay Sharma, was arrested in connection with FIR No. 253/2013 registered under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code at Police Station EOW, Delhi.

The Rs 18 Crore Fraud Scheme

According to Delhi Police, the case was registered on a complaint by Usha Rani Sethi, who alleged that Dixit, along with his associates, forged a sale deed dated February 16, 2013, relating to her property in Vivek Vihar, Delhi, by allegedly impersonating her before the office of Sub-Registrar-VIII.

Police said the forged document was subsequently used to create an equitable mortgage to obtain credit facilities from Chinatrust Commercial Bank, Connaught Place, causing wrongful loss to financial institutions.

During the investigation, police alleged that Dixit, in conspiracy with co-accused Sachin Bhardwaj and others, arranged a woman impersonator using the PAN details of another person with the same name as the complainant to register the forged sale deed without the complainant's knowledge or consent.

According to the EOW, the accused allegedly secured credit facilities exceeding Rs 18 crore from multiple banks by mortgaging the forged property documents.

Police said the loans included Rs 10 crore from Chinatrust Commercial Bank, a Rs 5 crore cash credit limit, a Rs 70 lakh car loan and another Rs 3 crore cash credit limit from other banks.

The loan accounts were later declared non-performing assets (NPAs), police said.

Money Laundering and Aliases

The EOW further alleged that the accused routed the disbursed funds through shell companies and fictitious bank accounts to conceal the money trail and also operated under the alias "Sanjiv Gandhi".

Fugitive's Capture After 9 Years

Police said Dixit had been evading arrest since 2017 after absconding from the custody of Uttar Pradesh Police and was declared a proclaimed offender by a court on July 4, 2017.

Following sustained technical surveillance and verification, investigators found that he was lodged in Central Jail No. 7, Tihar, in another criminal case. He was produced before a court on June 25, 2026, on a production warrant and arrested in the present case.

Accused's Criminal History

According to Delhi Police, 12 criminal cases involving allegations of cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and corruption are registered against the accused by various investigating agencies and police units.

Investigation in the present case is underway. (ANI)