Digvijaya Singh termed the Ram Mandir donation row a 'great dishonesty' against Sanatan Dharma followers, accusing RSS and VHP of swindling. Meanwhile, an Ayodhya court sent eight accused to judicial custody in the embezzlement case.

'Greatest Act of Dishonesty': Digvijaya Singh

Amid the Ram Mandir donation row, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday stated that there could be "no greater act of dishonesty" against the followers of Sanatan Dharma.

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Speaking on the issue, Digvijaya Singh said, "The issue involves corruption in the land purchase, in the donations we gave, 200 kg silver bricks donated by the Sindhi community, jewellery donated by a woman, and the fact that no receipts were issued... No receipts were issued regarding the donations received from foreign countries...", he alleged. He further alleged, "The RSS and VHP have nothing to do with religion. They are swindling the followers of Sanatan Dharma and those who donated... There could be no greater act of dishonesty or betrayal against the followers of Sanatan Dharma..."

8 Accused Sent to Judicial Custody

A court in Ayodhya on Friday sent eight accused to judicial custody till June 29 in the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. The accused were produced before the local court after being arrested.

KC Verma, Prosecution Officer at the Ayodhya Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court, told reporters that all eight accused had been remanded to judicial custody till Monday and would be produced before the court again on June 29. "In total, Rs 79,85,493 was recovered from them, except for one accused, Subhash. Nothing was recovered from him, though he was involved in the conspiracy. Different amounts were recovered from the others," he said.

"The special court dealing with the Prevention of Corruption Act was not sitting today; it wasn't a working day. Since today was a holiday, the remand was granted until Monday. The individuals involved include public servants, people who draw salaries from the government, and there are also many SBI employees among them. There are about five or six from SBI," he added.

Verma said eight accused have been arrested-- Avinash Shukla, Ankalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Rama Shankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava, and Rama Shankar (alias Tinnu).

Police had lodged a case at Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station over alleged financial misappropriation involving the donation of funds at the Ram Temple. The FIR was registered on June 25. The complaint was lodged by Krishanmohan, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The complaint accused the individuals of theft, embezzlement, and planned misappropriation of funds donated by devotees. (ANI)