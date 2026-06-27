Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar criticised the Maharashtra govt over the alleged TET paper leak in Thane. He said the incident disappointed hardworking students and is forcing them to protest, questioning the govt's right to stay in power.

Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar on Saturday criticised the Maharashtra government over the alleged Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak, saying that the incident is forcing the students to come out on the streets.

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Wadettiwar said the alleged paper leak in Thane had deeply disappointed candidates who had prepared for the examination with the support of their families.

"What is happening in Maharashtra? Today, the TET paper was leaked in Thane. This has once again disappointed the children. These children work hard day and night for every examination, and their parents support them throughout. After all that effort, when they reach the examination centre, it is shameful to hear that the paper has been leaked," he said.

Govt Failed to Conduct Fair Exams: Wadettiwar

Calling the incident unfortunate, the Congress leader alleged that the government had failed to conduct examinations in a fair manner.

"It is unfortunate that a paper was leaked in a state like Maharashtra. This is the government's failure, as they can't even conduct an exam properly. Even before this, the police recruitment exam paper was leaked in Pune. If the government cannot even conduct an exam properly, do they have the right to stay in power? The government should think about this," Wadettiwar said.

Wadettiwar Questions Govt Accountability

He further questioned the government's accountability, saying action against those directly involved would not be enough.

"Action will be taken against the culprits tomorrow. But what about those who have this system in their hands? When will action be taken against them? This is also a question. You're playing with children's futures. You're forcing them to come out on the streets," he said.

Parallels Drawn with NEET Controversy

Referring to the NEET paper leak controversy, Wadettiwar alleged that repeated incidents of examination irregularities had eroded the confidence of students.

"After the NEET paper leak, youth across the country came out on the streets. The same thing has happened in the TET paper case. The future of children is not safe, and for this, the government is responsible. This is the message that has gone to the youth. We warn the government that there should not be any more such paper leak incidents and the government should take responsibility for the future of children," he added.

'No Control on Administration': Husain Dalwai

Separately, Congress leader Husain Dalwai alleged that all of this is happening because the government has no control over the administration.

"All of this is happening because there is no control of the Govt on Administration...Govt is busy breaking parties and doing corruption. This has now come before the people...This is wrong. All traditions of Maharashtra are being finished off," Dalwai told ANI.

TET Exam Postponed, Investigation Underway

Meanwhile, Maharashtra State Council of Examination Deputy Commissioner Priya Shinde informed that the Teacher Eligibility Test, scheduled for June 28, had been postponed following the incident in Thane.

"The examination was scheduled for tomorrow, June 28, 2026. We have postponed it due to the incident that occurred in Thane. There were 1,728 centres across Maharashtra for this examination, with 6,00,125 students set to appear across the state," Shinde told ANI.

Refusing to comment on the alleged paper leak, she said the investigation was underway.

"The investigation is ongoing. We have already announced the postponement and issued a formal notification. The information is available on the website, and students have been informed that the examination has been postponed," she said.

"There is no need to panic. Students should continue their studies. They do not need to register again, either," she added.