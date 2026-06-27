The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for Central Gujarat is set for June 29-30 in Vadodara. CM Bhupendra Patel and other dignitaries will attend. The event will focus on sectors like semiconductors, IT, and defence to boost regional growth.

In the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and other distinguished dignitaries, the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for the Central Gujarat region will be held on June 29 and 30 at GSFC University, Vadodara.

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According to a press release, the conference will commence with the inauguration of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Exhibition (VGRE) on 29 June at 10:30 AM, followed by the inaugural session of the Regional Conference.

Key Dignitaries and International Partners

On 29 June, at 11:15 AM, the inaugural session will commence with opening remarks by Deputy Chief Minister and addresses from Ambassadors or High Commissioners of partner countries and prominent industrialists. The Chief Minister will address the gathering during the inaugural session.

As per the release, VGRC Central Gujarat, Japan, Rwanda, UAE and Ukraine have been confirmed as partner countries, and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Trade Representation of the Russian Federation, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), US-India Business Council (USIBC), Indo-Canadian Business Chamber (ICBC), AMCHAM India, Federation of European Business in India (FEBI), Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), UAE-India Business Council (UIBC), FINCHAM India, the Indo-Italian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IICCI) and Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) have been confirmed as partner organisations.

Focus on Regional and Sectoral Growth

Focus sectors for VGRC Central Gujarat include Semiconductors & Electronics, IT & ITeS, Biotech, Pharmaceuticals, Aerospace & Defence, Fintech, Auto & Auto Components, Dairy & Food Processing, Education, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Green Energy Ecosystem, Skill Development, Startups, MSMEs, Tourism & Culture.

According to the release, during this VGRC, districts from the Central Gujarat region, namely Ahmedabad, Anand, Chhotaudepur, Dahod, Gandhinagar, Kheda, Mahisagar, Narmada, Panchmahal and Vadodara will be in focus. Further, various seminars will be conducted on sectors such as Semiconductor, IT/ITeS & emerging technologies, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Defence, Biotechnology, Agro & Food Processing, Startups, MSMEs, Women Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Tourism, among others.

Broader Vision and Objectives

VGRCs are aimed at boosting regional industrial growth, attracting sector-specific investments and strengthening global engagements, in alignment with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. The Regional Conferences are designed with the objective of transforming and equipping local industries to become global players by providing market access opportunities, said the release.

Through key enablers such as strategic partnerships and investor engagement, the State Government aims to accelerate industrial development while ensuring inclusive and sustainable growth across Gujarat. (ANI)