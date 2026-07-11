A finance firm employee was allegedly robbed of Rs 17 lakh at gunpoint after two bike-borne assailants intercepted him in East Delhi's bustling Gandhi Nagar market on Friday.

A finance firm employee was allegedly robbed of Rs 17 lakh at gunpoint after two bike-borne assailants intercepted him in East Delhi's bustling Gandhi Nagar market on Friday. The daring daylight robbery, captured on CCTV, has now surfaced on social media, and gone viral.

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The 28-second surveillance footage shows the accused arriving on a motorcycle in a residential lane adjoining the market before confronting the employee. Brandishing what appeared to be a pistol, one of the assailants threatened the victim and snatched a backpack containing the cash before speeding away with his accomplice.

The CCTV footage, timestamped around 4:09 pm, shows the lane appearing routine, with auto-rickshaws, parked two-wheelers and passing vehicles moving normally. Moments later, the finance firm employee is seen walking along the right side of the street carrying a black backpack.

Within seconds, the motorcycle-riding duo approach from the opposite direction and abruptly block his path. The pillion rider jumps off the moving bike, points the firearm directly at the employee and corners him against a wall before forcibly grabbing the cash-filled backpack.

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The entire robbery unfolds in a matter of seconds. After seizing the bag, the assailant quickly climbs back onto the waiting motorcycle, whose engine had been left running by his accomplice. The duo then races away from the scene, while the stunned employee attempts to chase them but is unable to catch up.

According to police, preliminary probe indicates that the suspects had been tailing the employee for some distance before carrying out the meticulously timed robbery.

Police have registered a case at Gandhi Nagar Police Station and are analysing CCTV footage from the area to identify and apprehend the accused. The investigation is currently underway.