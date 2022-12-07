Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi education dept suspends recognition of DPS Rohini for hiking fees against rules

    The school will be allowed to complete the 2022-23 session with recognition. The suspension of recognition will not affect the students studying in the current session, the department assured.

    Delhi education dept suspends recognition of DPS Rohini for hiking fees against rules AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 7, 2022, 7:55 AM IST

    The Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE) has suspended recognition of Delhi Public School in Rohini for violating norms by hiking fees in the academic session 2021-22.

    In a statement issued by DoE, the school authority contravened the Delhi high court order and also the department guidelines by hiking the school fee and sending legal notices to the parents.

    Also read: Maharashtra, Karnataka leaders speak on phone as Belagavi border row escalates

    "The school authorities neglected its assigned duties and seem to be indulging in profiteering, commercialisation, capitation and exploitation of parents by charging unwarranted fees," the DoE statement said.

    "They violated Rule 50(xvii) and 50 (xix) of Delhi School Education Rules, 1973 by not providing relevant documents and records to the inspection team who visited the school premises on November 7," it added.

    To this, the school was unavailable for immediate reaction, located in Sector 24, on the matter. The DoE also said that excess fees charged from the students will be refunded. 

    Also read: Kerala government appoints Padma Bhushan Mallika Sarabhai as Kalamandalam Chancellor

    The school will be allowed to complete the 2022-23 session with recognition. The suspension of recognition will not affect the students studying in the current session, the department assured.

    DPS Rohini has been asked not to take any admission for the 2023-24 session. After the completion of the session, all students of the school will be shifted to nearby recognised schools run by the DPS Society, or to nearby government schools, with the consent of the parents.

    The DoE said that there were complaints that the school was charging hiked fees during academic session 2021-22 and hiked fee arrears for the session 2020-21. It was accused of refusing students 15 percent deduction in the annual school fees.

    Also read: Delhi excise policy scam case: CBI to question TRS leader K Kavitha on December 11

    "The school authorities were directed not to increase any fee for the academic session 2018-19 and 2019-20, and roll back the increased fee and refund or adjust the amount charged over and above the fee structure of the school submitted in 2015-16. "The school submitted its response on the matter and it was not satisfactory," the DoE statement said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2022, 7:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MCD Election Result 2022: Counting of votes underway amid tight security - adt

    MCD Election Result 2022: Counting of votes underway amid tight security

    Maharashtra Karnataka leaders speak on phone as Belagavi border row escalates

    Maharashtra, Karnataka leaders speak on phone as Belagavi border row escalates

    Kerala government appoints Padma Bhushan Mallika Sarabhai as Kalamandalam Chancellor

    Kerala government appoints Padma Bhushan Mallika Sarabhai as Kalamandalam Chancellor

    Kolkata police summons BJP leader Paresh Rawal over 'Cook fish like Bengalis' remark - adt

    Kolkata police summons BJP leader Paresh Rawal over 'Cook fish like Bengalis' remark

    Protest against Vizhinjam seaport construction called off for now

    Protest against Vizhinjam seaport construction called off; Adani Group set to start construction

    Recent Stories

    27th IFFK Mammootty Lijo Jose Pellissery Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam to have world premiere RBA

    27th IFFK: Mammootty, Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam to have world premiere

    MCD Election Result 2022: Counting of votes underway amid tight security - adt

    MCD Election Result 2022: Counting of votes underway amid tight security

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the 4 Indians In BBC's 100 Most Influential Women; know who are the rest three RBA

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the 4 Indians In BBC's 100 Most Influential Women; know who are the rest three

    Check out how these Onion based hair oils are a good cure for hair loss sur

    Check out how these Onion based hair oils are a good cure for hair loss

    5 amazing ways you can boost your body's immunity this winter sur

    5 amazing ways you can boost your body'simmunity this winter

    Recent Videos

    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon
    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon