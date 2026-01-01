Punjab Police busted a major organised crime gang, arresting 9 accused involved in murder, extortion, and target killings, recovering 10 pistols. This comes as the state continues its massive 'war on drugs', arresting 113 smugglers in one day.

Organised Crime Gang Busted

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police has busted an organised crime gang, arrested nine accused involved in murder, extortion and target killings and recovered several weapons, said Director General of Punjab Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Thursday.

According to the preliminary investigation, the accused are part of a well-organised criminal network and were actively planning a serious offence.

In a post on X, the DGP wrote, "In a major breakthrough, Patiala Police busts an organised crime gang and arrests 9 accused involved in murder, extortion and target killings. Recovery: 9 pistols (.32 bore) and 1 PX5 pistol (.30 bore). Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused are part of a well-organised criminal network and are actively planning a serious offence."

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway. "FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway. @PunjabPoliceInd remains firmly committed to crushing organised crime and gangster networks and ensuring peace and security across Punjab," the post added.

Relentless Campaign Against Narcotics

Earlier on December 31, the Punjab Government's relentless campaign against narcotics reached a new milestone as over 1,000 officers executed multiple raids in a single day.

As a part of the de-addiction campaign, the Punjab police convinced 46 individuals to undergo de-addiction treatment and continues its relentless drive against drugs with focused raids, intensive search operations, and sustained awareness initiatives across the state.

Continuing the war against drugs, "Yudh Nashian Virudh" waged by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to eradicate the drug menace from the state consecutively for the 304th day, Punjab Police conducted raids at 319 locations, leading to the arrest of 113 drug smugglers after registration of 82 first information reports (FIRs) across the state. With this, the total number of drug smugglers arrested has reached 42,480 in 304 days.

The raids resulted in the recovery of 455 grams of heroin, 25 kg of poppy husk, 1995 intoxicant tablets/capsules and Rs 54,440 drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers. (ANI)