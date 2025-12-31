Delhi Crime Branch arrested two members of a smuggling gang, recovering 2.034 kg of heroin worth over ₹10 crore. The police also busted other drug syndicates, seizing large quantities of ganja and conducting a massive crackdown under 'Operation Aaghat'.

A coordinated raid by the Crime Branch has resulted in the recovery of 2.034 kilograms of heroin and the arrest of two suspects linked to a professional smuggling gang. Beyond the drugs worth crores on the black market, officers also confiscated six mobile devices that were used to manage its cross-border operations. Two key members of a regional syndicate were intercepted along with their delivery vehicle, used to coordinate their illegal sales across the National Capital.

Heroin Worth Over ₹10 Crore Seized

According to the Crime Branch, 2.034 kilograms of heroin worth more than ₹10 crore have been recovered. Two accused, identified as Anshul Rana and Ganga Prasad alias Vicky, were arrested in the case. The vehicle used for supplying heroin has been seized, along with six mobile phones used to operate the syndicate.

During police interrogation, one of the accused, Anshul Rana, revealed that he was part of an organised gang supplying heroin in Delhi-NCR and had purchased the recovered heroin from Ganga Prasad alias Vicky, who procured heroin from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

Interstate Ganja Syndicate Busted

Earlier this month, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force of Delhi Police busted an interstate drug syndicate and seized 348.176 kgs of Ganja. The seized drug is valued at Rs 1.75 Crores in the international market.

The Ganja was being smuggled from Andhra Pradesh to Delhi-NCR by concealing it in a truckload of watermelons. Two smugglers, Intezar Malik and Rizwan, were arrested.

Massive Crackdown Under 'Operation Aaghat 3.0'

Meanwhile, Delhi Police's South-East District on Friday conducted Operation Aaghat 3.0, arresting 285 accused under the Excise Act, NDPS Act, and Gambling Act. 504 persons were apprehended under preventive measures, and 116 individuals of bad character were arrested.

Recoveries included 21 country-made pistols, 20 live cartridges, 27 knives, 12,258 quarters of illicit liquor, 6.01 kg ganja, and ₹2,30,990/- seized. 310 mobile phones, 231 two-wheelers, and one four-wheeler were recovered. 1,306 persons were rounded up under preventive measures.

DCP South East Hemant Tiwari stated that this operation is a significant step in maintaining law and order. A total of 504 persons were apprehended under preventive action, while 116 Bad Characters were also apprehended.

Police Encounter in Narela

The accused were roaming in the area with a firearm when the police set up a special picket near NIT, Narela. On spotting the police, the accused fired three rounds at the police.

In retaliation, police injured the accused by firing at their legs, officials said. The injured accused were admitted to RHC Hospital and later referred to BSA Hospital.

Police recovered two pistols, mobile phones and a motorcycle from the spot. Five empty cartridges were also seized.

Police said a case under relevant sections related to attempt to murder, assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty, and the Arms Act is being registered. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)