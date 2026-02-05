A 26-year-old businessman was brutally assaulted by a group of four men after he intervened to stop them from harassing three women in south Delhi's Mehrauli on Monday.

A 26-year-old businessman was brutally assaulted by a group of four men after he intervened to stop them from harassing three women in south Delhi's Mehrauli on Monday. Police have arrested all the four men allegedly involved in the assault. Mukesh Kumar (26) lives with his family in Sangam Vihar and runs a transport business.

Talking to news agency ANI, Mukesh Kumar said, “I work in the transportation business. I was coming back from a wedding. The incident happened at 5.30 in the morning. I got out of my car to have some tea. I saw that man talking to that woman, so I told him that you shouldn't talk like that, it's not right. I pushed him, and then one of the four men came from behind and hit me on the head. I immediately fell unconscious... I don't even remember what they hit me with... My family didn't show me the (viral) video...”

A police source said, "The men began making lewd remarks and harassing the women. Mukesh intervened, asking them to stop, which appeared to anger the men. What began as a verbal confrontation quickly escalated into a fight. The attackers allegedly knocked Mukesh to the ground and beat him up mercilessly, even throwing stones at him."

Even after he lost consciousness, the men continued kicking him. An elderly man attempted to intervene when one of the attackers tried to hit Mukesh with bricks. In the footage, some of the assailants can be seen restraining Mukesh while others beat him up, tearing his clothes and thrashing him. In another clip, the victim is seen lying on the ground with bloodstains on his clothes.

A video of the incident circulating on social media shows Mukesh being attacked at a street corner.

(Trigger warning: Video contains disturbing visuals and abusive language. Viewer's discretion is advised)

A senior police officer confirmed that all the attackers had been caught. They were identified as Vishal Rawat, Jatin (20), Sonu (25), and Vivek (20).