PM Modi praised India's capabilities at the AI Impact Summit, where the New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact was adopted. Endorsed by 88 nations, it aims to leverage AI for economic growth and social good, guided by 'Welfare for all, Happiness for all'.

PM Modi Lauds AI Summit's Success

Following the conclusion of the AI Impact Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the gathering, emphasising that the entire world has wholeheartedly praised India's capabilities. In a post on X, PM Modi stressed that the Summit showed that thinking of India's youth regarding technology will be of great benefit to all of humanity. "In the historic AI Summit held in Delhi, the entire world has wholeheartedly praised India's capabilities. This shows that the thinking of our young companions regarding technology will be of great benefit to all of humanity," Prime Minister Modi said.

New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact

The AI Impact Summit 2026, held in New Delhi on February 16-20, concluded with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact, marking a significant milestone in global cooperation on artificial intelligence. As per the release, the declaration has been endorsed by 88 countries and international organisations, reflecting a broad-based global consensus on leveraging AI for economic growth and social good.

Guided by the principle of "Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya" (Welfare for all, Happiness for all), the declaration underlines that the benefits of AI must be shared equitably across humanity. The summit called for enhanced international cooperation and multistakeholder engagement while respecting national sovereignty. It emphasised advancing AI through accessible and trustworthy frameworks and building shared understanding on how AI can serve humanity.

The 'Seven Chakras' of the Declaration

The declaration is structured around seven key pillars, referred to as "Chakras", including democratizing AI resources, promoting economic growth and social good, ensuring secure and trusted AI systems, expanding AI use in science, increasing access for social empowerment, developing human capital, and fostering resilient, innovative and energy-efficient AI systems.

Global Initiatives Announced

The Summit announced a series of voluntary and collaborative global initiatives, including the Charter for the Democratic Diffusion of AI, the Global AI Impact Commons, and the Trusted AI Commons, aimed at expanding affordable access to AI resources, scaling innovative use cases, and promoting secure and trustworthy AI systems. (ANI)