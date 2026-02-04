- Home
A 36-year-old businessman, Shivam Gupta, died on Tuesday, days after being allegedly attacked by food delivery agents in central Delhi. Shivam was reportedly punched, kicked, and hit on the head with a helmet following a verbal spat.
A 36-year-old businessman was allegedly beaten to death with a helmet by three food delivery agents after a party in Delhi's posh Connaught Place.
Argument turns into deadly attack
According to the police, on the night of January 3, Shivam Gupta was in the Connaught Place area after a party. During this time, he got into an argument with three delivery riders over something. The matter escalated so quickly that the accused used a helmet as a weapon and repeatedly struck Shivam on the head. After the attack, the accused left him bleeding on the footpath and fled.
Man fought for his life for 16 days in hospital
Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene and took Shivam, who was in critical condition, to the hospital. Doctors stated that he had severe internal head injuries. His condition was so critical that he was unable to give a statement. On January 4, he was moved to another hospital and underwent surgery. His family hoped he would recover, but Shivam died on January 19.
Will CCTV and forensics reveal the truth?
The police have started reviewing CCTV footage from the area and have sent Shivam's blood-stained clothes for forensic examination. Currently, two suspects have been arrested, while the search for the third is ongoing. The police are trying to determine the real cause of the fight.
Father's plea: Will justice be served?
Shivam's father, Anil Kant Gupta, who runs a shop in Paharganj, has demanded strict punishment for the accused. He said, ‘My son was my everything. Now we just want justice, so that no other father has to endure this pain.’
