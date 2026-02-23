- Home
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Yellow Alert Issued For THESE Places; Check
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Yellow Alert Issued For THESE Places; Check
Andhra Pradesh Weather, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: It's currently raining in the Telugu states. Do you know which districts are likely to get rain today? Check Forecast here
Rains all over the Telugu states
Rains have started early this summer in the Telugu states. Moderate to heavy showers have hit Adilabad, Nirmal, Kamareddy in Telangana, and Anakapalli in AP. More rain is expected.
Low pressure in the Bay of Bengal
Low-pressure systems are forming in the Bay of Bengal. One is strengthening and causing rain in the Telugu states. It will be active for 2-3 days, bringing heavy showers to some areas.
Yellow alert for these Telangana districts
The Hyderabad weather center predicts light to moderate rain in Telangana today (Feb 23) due to low pressure. Thunderstorms are expected in Nalgonda, Khammam, Warangal, and other districts.
Rains in Hyderabad
The weather department warns of rain in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. A yellow alert has been issued for these districts where rain is likely.
Rains on February 24
The weather department said rains are likely tomorrow (Feb 24, Tuesday) due to the low pressure. Rain is expected in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, and other districts.
Rains in AP
APSDMA warns of moderate to heavy rain in Andhra Pradesh today (Feb 23). Light to moderate showers with lightning are expected in East Godavari and light rain in other districts.
Telugu people, be careful..
Officials advise caution as gusty winds and lightning can make the rains dangerous. Farmers are advised not to stand under trees. Fishermen are warned not to go to sea.
