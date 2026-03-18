UP CM Yogi Adityanath, with Union Minister CR Patil, announced a new initiative under the Jal Jeevan Mission. An MoU was signed between the Centre and state, ensuring contractors will maintain drinking water infrastructure for 10 years after completion.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced an initiative under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to provide pure drinking water to every resident in the state. While addressing a press conference here with Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, the Uttar Pradesh CM highlighted that over 10,000 of the state's 1,05,000 revenue villages already have access to drinking water through pipelines. The new agreement ensures that contractors will remain responsible for infrastructure maintenance for a full decade after project completion to guarantee long-term service, he added. In this regard, a Memorendum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the centre and the Uttar Pradesh government.

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"Under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), an initiative has been taken to provide pure drinking water to even the last person in the village. In today's MoU program being done between the Central and State Government for the successful implementation of the Jal Jeevan Scheme, I thank Union Minister CR Patil and his entire team," Adityanath said.

Scheme Implementation and Maintenance

"The state of Uttar Pradesh has over 1,05,000 revenue villages, of which over 10,000 already have access to drinking water through pipelines. With the implementation of the scheme in Uttar Pradesh, we ensured that all the implementing agencies and contractors would be responsible for its maintenance for 10 years after the completion of the work," the CM said.

Combating Water-Borne Diseases

He pointed out that the untimely deaths reported earlier in eastern Uttar Pradesh were due to encephalitis, which occured due to open defecation and impure drinking water. "There were sufficient water resources, and people generally did not face a problem with water quantity. There was a significant increase in complaints (earlier) of untimely deaths due to contaminated water. I will give just one example: there are sufficient water resources in eastern Uttar Pradesh, yet every year, thousands of deaths occur there due to encephalitis. When we analysed all these death figures, it was discovered that these deaths were occurring due to open defecation and impure drinking water," CM Adityanath said.

"Today, under the Jal Jeevan Mission, pure drinking water has become available in those villages and toilets have been built in every house. In areas where more than 50,000 deaths had occurred over 40 years, today I am happy to share that in the last five years, we have succeeded in bringing the death toll down to zero," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh CM attributed this success to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I attribute this success to the vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister, who launched and implemented the 'toilets in every house' scheme under the Swachh Bharat Mission and the 'tap in every home' scheme under the Jal Jeevan Mission," he said.

(ANI)