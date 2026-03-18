Ahead of Assam assembly polls, Congress leader Udit Raj called for internal party unity. He urged members to put aside personal feelings & unite to fight for the nation's principles, calling the elections a fight to save the country and Constitution.

Amid preparations for assembly elections, Congress leader Udit Raj issued a call for internal party unity on Wednesday, asserting that while personal sentiments may exist, the primary objective remains the defence of the country's principles.

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Speaking to ANI, Raj emphasised the importance of upcoming polls in Assam and other states, stating that electoral battles are a necessary fight to "save the country and the Constitution." "Congress is a big party, and ups and downs are part of the game. I would say that even if some people feel ignored or believe they have not been given full respect, the thoughts and principles remain the main objective. Personal sentiments may exist, but at this time, we must unite and fight to save the country and the Constitution. The elections in Assam are important; elections in every state are important," said Raj.

Assam Election Landscape

Elections for all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the ECI announced on Sunday. Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power.

A Look at Past Election Results

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), won 75 seats. The BJP was the largest partner in the alliance with 60 seats. The Congress and AIUDF had formed a grand alliance along with the BPF and communist parties. The alliance fought against the BJP-led NDA and won 16 of 126 seats. Voter turnout was as high as 86.2 per cent with over 2. 2 crore registered voters in 2021.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, the BJP put up a strong show and won 60 seats, and the Congress secured 26 seats. The AIDUF won 13 seats. The voter turnout for the 126 state assembly constituencies was high at 83.9 per cent. As many as 199,47, 690 voters exercised their franchise in these elections.