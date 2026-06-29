Delhi's Patiala House court deferred cognisance of a charge sheet against Indian Youth Congress leaders, citing a pending sanction. The Delhi Police have been given two months to obtain it. The case is related to a protest in February 2026.

Delhi's Patiala House court on Monday deferred cognisance of the charge sheet of the Delhi police filed against Indian Youth Congress leaders and workers. The court was informed that the sanction required for cognisance is awaited, and it will take time to obtain the sanction.

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Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet on April 27 after completing the investigation without the sanction under Section 217 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). An FIR was lodged in February 2026 in connection with a protest organised during the global AI impact summit in Bharat Mandapam.

Court Sets September 28 for Cognisance

Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Mridul Gupta deferred the cognisance after hearing the submissions of Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Prashant Prakash and Investigation Officer Rohit Kumar.

SPP prayed that the court may take cognisance of the main charge sheet. The sanction order will be filed in a supplementary charge sheet.

The court said that there is no rule of taking part in cognisance, asking, How much time will it take to obtain the sanction? The SPP informed the court that it will take at least two months.

Thereafter, the court directed the investigation officer to expedite the process and listed the matter for cognisance on September 28.

IYC President, Others Previously Granted Bail

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President Udai Bhanu Chib was granted bail on February 28, and the other 9 Accused were granted bail on March 1.

The arrested accused are Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Narsimha Yadav, Ajay Singh, Saurabh, Arbaz Khan, Ajay Kumar Vimal, Raja Gujar and Jitendra Yadav and others. (ANI)