Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the setting up of fast-track courts to deal with paper leak cases, promising swift justice for students affected by exam irregularities. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta welcomed the move, calling it a major step towards protecting students' rights and securing the future of India's education system.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proposed the formation of fast-track courts to expedite trials in paper leak and examination fraud cases. The move comes amid widespread complaints about test irregularities, and it intends to provide faster justice to impacted students while also increasing faith in the country's examination system.

Rekha Gupta calls it a historic decision.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hailed the Prime Minister's move, stating that preserving students' interests is still the government's primary concern. She praised the ruling as a crucial step toward protecting the futures of millions of young people and ensuring that those guilty for document leaks suffer severe legal consequences.

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Focus on Student Rights and Exam Security.

The Centre has stated that fast-track courts will assist speed up investigations and cases involving test malpractices. Along with judicial reforms, the government intends to strengthen anti-cheating laws, tighten exam security measures, and impose harsher penalties on those who engage in paper leak rackets.

Government Reaffirms Commitment to Youth.

The announcement is part of a larger effort to restore trust in India's competitive examination system following recent protests over paper leak allegations. The administration has said that students' futures and the integrity of public tests would remain high priorities, with changes aimed at preventing future errors.