Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday with state officials and IMD to review El Nino's impact on agriculture and discuss measures to address low rainfall, particularly for the kharif crop season.

High-Level Meeting on El Nino Impact

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hold a meeting on the impact of El Nino on Tuesday at 10 am at Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi.

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Agriculture Ministers, Agriculture Secretaries, and concerned officials from all states will participate in the meeting through virtual mode. Collectors and agriculture officials from districts likely to be affected by El Nino will also join the meeting, along with officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The meeting will conduct a detailed review of the agricultural impact of El Nino and deliberate on measures to address conditions arising due to low rainfall. After discussions with the states, the Agriculture Minister is expected to issue important directions for farmers.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been holding central-level review meetings on El Nino every Tuesday.

Centre Assures Preparedness and Farmer Support

Earlier on June 20, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the Centre and state governments are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to take all necessary measures to deal with emerging challenges, including water scarcity. He said the government remains focused on safeguarding farmers' interests, adding, "If a water crisis arises, all necessary steps to tackle it will be taken... El Nino is a global crisis, and we are keeping a close watch on the situation. The Central and Maharashtra governments are prepared to take all necessary measures. Farmers are our priority, and our government is committed to their welfare and holistic development."

Highlighting measures related to agriculture support, the Minister cited procurement at Minimum Support Price (MSP), fertiliser subsidies, and increased MSP rates over the past decade.

Kharif Sowing Takes a Hit

Meanwhile, according to an ICICI Bank Research report, strengthening El Nino conditions and a delayed southwest monsoon have begun impacting India's kharif crop season, with sowing activity falling below last year's levels, particularly in pulses and oilseeds. (ANI)