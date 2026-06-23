A tragic accident in Kottarakkara, Kollam, claimed the lives of three children on Tuesday. The incident occurred when a tipper lorry transporting soil lost control, struck a bus stop where the children were, and subsequently overturned.

Three children were killed on Tuesday after a tipper lorry carrying soil rammed into a bus stop and overturned in Kottarakkara, Kollam. The incident took place when the vehicle lost control and hit the bus stop before overturning. Further details are awaited. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)