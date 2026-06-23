A tragic accident in Kottarakkara, Kollam, claimed the lives of three children on Tuesday. The incident occurred when a tipper lorry transporting soil lost control, struck a bus stop where the children were, and subsequently overturned.
Three children were killed on Tuesday after a tipper lorry carrying soil rammed into a bus stop and overturned in Kottarakkara, Kollam. The incident took place when the vehicle lost control and hit the bus stop before overturning. Further details are awaited. (ANI)