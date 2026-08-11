The Gujarat Government is establishing Centres of Excellence for natural farming in Navsari, Morbi, Bhavnagar, and Chhota Udepur with a Rs 20 crore budget. These centres will train farmers and provide bio-inputs to promote natural farming.

The Gujarat Government has taken the first step towards expanding natural farming by approving Centres of Excellence in four districts. Under the guidance of Governor Acharya Devvratji, these centres will help strengthen the natural farming campaign.

The State Government has allocated Rs 20 crore in 2026-27 to establish the centres in Navsari, Morbi, Bhavnagar and Chhota Udepur, according to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office. Modern facilities will be set up at these centres to train 100 farmers at a time. Additionally, farmers already practising natural farming and those who want to adopt it will receive training, guidance and other farming-related facilities.

First Phase Locations and Implementation

In the first phase, Centres of Excellence will be established at Nani Bhamti village in Vansda taluka of Navsari district, Halvad in Morbi district, Valavad village in Sihor taluka of Bhavnagar district and Chudel village in Jetpur Pavi taluka of Chhota Udepur district. The responsibility for implementing the scheme has been entrusted to the Gujarat Prakrutik Krishi Vikas Board.

What the Centres of Excellence Will Offer

These centres will not remain limited to training alone, but will be developed as model campuses for natural farming. Along with solutions to agriculture-related problems, farmers will be trained in preparing bio-inputs such as Jeevamrut, Ghan Jeevamrut, Beejamrut and Neemastra. Arrangements will also be made to produce these bio-inputs and make them available to farmers at nominal prices.

In addition, various types of mulching materials, crop seeds, horticultural crop saplings, cuttings and grafts, along with other planting material, will be produced and sold at these centres. At the Centres of Excellence, farmers will receive guidance for soil testing and quality testing of agricultural products.

Practical Training and Demonstrations

Farmers will also be provided assistance regarding new technology, primary agricultural materials, value addition and post-harvest processing. Along with various natural farming methods, practical demonstrations of the five-layer natural farming model, mixed cropping and intercropping methods will be conducted.

Demonstrations and guidance will also be provided by visiting farmers' fields. Methods of preparing Beejamrut, Jeevamrut and various pesticides, as well as their proper use, will also be taught. Training will be provided on standard natural farming practices for various crops, the CMO said.

Benefits for Farmers

With this decision of the Government, farmers adopting natural farming will have access to training, technology, guidance and necessary agricultural materials at a single location. The proper use of bio-inputs and adoption of natural farming methods will help reduce the cost of cultivation. Additionally, Training in value addition, processing, storage and packaging will help farmers get better returns from their agricultural produce.

The four Centres of Excellence will become key centres for natural farming training and experimentation, giving a new direction to its expansion across the state. (ANI)