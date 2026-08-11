BJP workers blocked roads in Ranchi during a Jharkhand Bandh protesting alleged police brutality on JPSC-JSSC aspirants. The students, demanding a CBI probe into paper leaks, were lathi-charged during their 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march.

BJP Calls for Shutdown Following Police Brutality

BJP workers blocked Ratu Road in Ranchi during the state-wide Jharkhand Bandh on Tuesday amid the ongoing JPSC-JSSC protest in the state. Later, the Jharkhand Police intervened to stop the BJP workers from blocking the road.

The BJP's call for a shutdown follows Monday's massive protest by JPSC and JSSC aspirants in Ranchi, which ended with a night of alleged police brutality and a heavy lathi charge between students and security forces near the Legislative Assembly.

Union Minister Slams State Government

Speaking to ANI, Union MoS Sanjay Seth asserted that today, the entire Jharkhand is "shut". "Today, the entire Jharkhand is shut. The police committed brutality; there was a lathi charge, and tear gas was fired. Water cannons were used; daughters were beaten at night. Look at the Chief Minister's insensitivity; he is thanking the police administration. You should have apologised to the children," Seth said.

Student Leader Details Police Action

The students, who have gathered from all 24 districts of the state, are demanding the cancellation of the JSSC CGL examination and a high-level CBI inquiry into recurring paper leaks. Speaking to ANI, student leader Ravinder Pasawan stated that the march was peaceful until Monday evening, when the administration suddenly used force to remove students who were sitting outside the Assembly gate.

Detailing the incident, Pasawan said, "Yesterday was our Legislative Assembly march. We were there for a long time. In the end, the police administration removed us using force. There was no positive outcome regarding our demands. My belief was that if tens of thousands of students from all 24 districts of Jharkhand are gathering on the streets, the government should at least give some assurance or outcome. That is why we waited until 5:00 PM. When no result was provided, we decided to sit on the road outside the Assembly gate and protest peacefully until the government addressed us. Even if they had said nothing all night, we would have been here in the morning anyway."

"But suddenly, force was used. Some of our companions were injured. The administration did its job; before that, they were quite cooperative, but in the evening, they lost their cool. Many of our colleagues, including women students, were injured. It was also seen that media personnel were pushed and shoved. We remain firm on our demands. We appeal to the Honourable Chief Minister that we are all students; please accept our demands, as they are all logical. Our indefinite protest will continue until the Jharkhand government accepts them," he added.

Aspirants Demand CBI Probe

Jharkhand Police on Monday used lathis and water cannons to control the crowd during the 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) aspirants in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC-Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examinations. The protesting aspirants have been demanding cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, a CBI probe into alleged irregularities, and reforms in the recruitment process. They have alleged that their demands have not been fully accepted by the state government. (ANI)