Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches interstate bus services from Kashmere Gate, connecting Delhi with 13 Bihar destinations across 18 routes. The new service aims to make travel easier, including during festivals.

Interstate bus travel is set to become easier for individuals, including those who regularly return to their home state for festivals and holidays. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has officially launched an interstate bus service from Kashmere Gate which will link Delhi to a number of locations in Bihar.

As part of a Delhi-Bihar government pact, there will be buses travelling along 18 different interstate routes and so enabling direct travel to 13 cities and areas within Bihar. This will seek to further develop transport links between the two states and therefore provide a more easily available transport method for individuals.

Delhi-Bihar Inter-State Bus Service

The service is being launched as part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Delhi and Bihar governments. With 18 different inter-state routes included in this MoU, greater ease of access can therefore be provided to different locations in Bihar.

Delhi and Bihar will be directly linked through this new scheme, which will enable travel to 13 cities and areas in Bihar such as Patna, Gaya, Darbhanga, Madhubani and Bhagalpur. It is anticipated that this will further enhance transport provision for those travelling to and from Delhi and Bihar for work and social reasons.

In addition, it seeks to further develop inter-state transport, and facilitate long distance transport.

CM Rekha Gupta Flags On Buses From Kashmere Gate

During the launch of the service, Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta performed the flagging on at Kashmere Gate. This is a move in the right direction for developing Delhi-Bihar transport links and furthering the range of publicly available transport.

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It is anticipated that this will indeed provide an enhanced transport service for those travelling from Delhi to, and within, Bihar, with direct connections provided on numerous routes.

Benefit For Festival Travellers

For individuals, this is especially relevant as transport usage tends to rise during festival times. People commonly seek alternative transport methods at such times in order to return to their home state and to be able to spend time with family members.

By offering services on 18 different routes, this project hopes to enable individuals to experience a more easily available, as well as safer and more pleasant, transport service all year round, including during peak festival times.

Ministers Attend Launch Of Bus Service

Apart from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi Cabinet Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh and Bihar’s Transport Minister Damodar Rawat also attended the launch function. Further distinguished guests were also in attendance.

Overall then, it is predicted that this will further develop transport links between Delhi and Bihar and also provide an extra form of public long distance transport.